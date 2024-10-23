Delahunty told Waikato Herald the project “should not be a project”, and would cause environmental damage.

Catherine Delahunty, chair of Coromandel Watchdog, at the OceanaGold Waihi Gold Mine. Photo / Michael Craig

“For the Peninsula where we live, underground mining is very problematic and a risk to the environment above it because they blast, it’s massive amounts of vibrations from blasting.

“It’s what people in Waihī have to live with, but now it’ll be underneath the forest where rare species live ... they’ll suck the water out of the forest when draining the mines, that can have a huge effect on flora and fauna.

“What they’re proposing to do is get a whole lot of gold underneath this forest ... we don’t need any more gold above the ground and we don’t need to risk the environment for that.”

She said the project making it on the fast-track list is one of the “least democratic and fair processes” she’s ever heard of, with no questions asked about water use, water quality, or the impacts on species.

“It’s a pointless project that will make OceanaGold richer, but the rest of us poorer.”

OceanaGold spokesman Kit Wilson stands next to a vent. Four similar structures would need to be placed on conservation land in the Coromandel, below which would be a tunnel and gold mine. Photo / Mike Scott

Delahunty said job creation did not justify environmental damage.

“These jobs are not worth the price and they aren’t our locals suddenly becoming weather, because that hasn’t happened and it won’t.

“The streets should be paved with gold but where is all that wealth? Waihī has remained un-wealthy.”

She’s “very angry” that the fast-track process has “taken away our voice” while they were in the middle of a process, and trying to get more information.

“Now, we don’t even get to raise our issues, put in submissions, or ask some serious questions about the environment.

“That’s all out the window, it’s all gone. The project will go to an expert panel, whoever they might be and probably aren’t connected to this area. We don’t get a voice anymore there is none, it’s extraordinary.”

OceanaGold senior vice-president of legal and public affairs Alison Paul, told Waikato Herald they believe there is an “environmental win-win” in the project.

The win is mining under conservation land and improving forest habitat for plants and animals on the surface simultaneously.

She said they had gathered expert views to understand the potential effects of the mine, including vibrations affecting the frogs. Their records “don’t exist to say with certainty” whether the expected vibration levels would impact them.

“We know that only 0.6% of Archey’s frog habitat within Coromandel will experience vibration above 2mm/second from our activities for a few seconds every day.”

She said there was a range of pests, in high densities, eating the Archey’s frogs and degrading habitats on land above the proposed mine.

Alison Paul, OceanaGold's general manager of corporate and legal affairs, said mining under Conservation land and improving forest habitat for plants and animals on the surface simultaneously is an environmental win-win. Photo / Mike Scott

Benefits of planned predator control would “far outweigh any impacts vibrations could potentially have”, and they were confident there would not be noticeable effects on streams, forest trees, plants, and animals above the mine, after concluding significant studies on the mine.

The Waihī mine employs more than 450 people and 79% are locals. The Waihī North Project would extend operations for another decade or longer, and add several hundred new jobs.

About 90% of every OceanaGold dollar spent stayed in New Zealand and targeted export earnings over the life of the mine would exceed $4 billion, Paul said.

“Capital development expenditure early in the project into the local economy would exceed $600 million. We are anticipating expenditure of over $1b within the Hauraki District alone over the project life.”

She was “pleased to be included in the list”, believing the fast-track process was fair, and would hold them accountable to assess the project effects and mitigate environmental effects.

The native Archey's Frog is found only in certain areas of bush in the Coromandel and King Country, including Wharekirauponga Forest. Photo / supplied by OceanaGold

“Fast-track is targeted at a more efficient consenting process, but the responsibility will sit with us as the applicant to do the pre-work: good engagement and thorough technical assessments about the environmental effects of the project.

“It is a large project with clear regional and national economic benefits, which is something the Advisory Panel noted in their report.

“We are fortunate that Waihī North already has a long and deep body of technical work and consultation with the community and other stakeholders.”

Delahunty said the Coromandel Watchdog is not giving up, and they will continue to fight.

“We will continue challenging these mining companies coming into our area. We will continue to challenge OceanaGold with the damages to Waihī whenever we can.

“We’ve already done some protesting and we’ll continue to put pressure on the Government, and ask anybody who loves this place to stand up and fight for it.”

Proposed Waihi North project areas





