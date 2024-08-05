There's been plenty of interest shown in voting for the upcoming community and business awards.

With more than 30,000 votes cast in the past few weeks, Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards voting numbers have reached an all-time high, according to organisers.

Kylie Watkins, one of the organisers, says there has been a surge in engagement this year.

“We think this is largely attributed to local businesses actively posting on social media,” she says.

The awards are a collaboration between Katch Katikati and Waihī Beach Events and Promotions and this year the awards ceremony will be held at Waihī Beach’s The Secret Garden.

Following on from the past few weeks, with Katikati Advertiser, organisers are highlighting another three award categories, starting with the tourism provider of the year award. The nominees are Bowentown Beach Holiday Park, Waitekohekohe Reserve, Avo Tours, Athenree Homestead, Athenree Hot Pools and Holiday Park, The Arts Junction and Information Centre, Sapphire Springs Holiday Park and Orokawa Bay Retreat.