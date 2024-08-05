Advertisement
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards: Votes reach 30,000 for best in the business/community

There's been plenty of interest shown in voting for the upcoming community and business awards.

With more than 30,000 votes cast in the past few weeks, Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards voting numbers have reached an all-time high, according to organisers.

Kylie Watkins, one of the organisers, says there has been a surge in engagement this year.

“We think this is largely attributed to local businesses actively posting on social media,” she says.

The awards are a collaboration between Katch Katikati and Waihī Beach Events and Promotions and this year the awards ceremony will be held at Waihī Beach’s The Secret Garden.

Following on from the past few weeks, with Katikati Advertiser, organisers are highlighting another three award categories, starting with the tourism provider of the year award. The nominees are Bowentown Beach Holiday Park, Waitekohekohe Reserve, Avo Tours, Athenree Homestead, Athenree Hot Pools and Holiday Park, The Arts Junction and Information Centre, Sapphire Springs Holiday Park and Orokawa Bay Retreat.

Each of these destinations offers unique experiences, that draw visitors and boosts our local economy, Kylie says.

The Arts Junction manager Jacqui Knight says this recognition celebrates their commitment to “delivering exceptional experiences and promoting the unique charm of our region”.

The next award is the trades business of the year which features Innovit Ltd, Henry’s Rod Shop, Clark Tree Care, Classic Builders Katikati, Tiny House Builders Ltd, Pipes to Nails, K Williams Electrical, Fotheringham Contractors, Priceless Tiling and Katikati Tyre Shop.

Tiny House Builders director Rebecca McLean says this nomination validates their business vision and they see it as appreciation from the community, “where you are not likely to receive normally, unless coming from a customer”.

The local of the year award honours individuals who have made significant contributions to the community. The nominees are Dave MacCalman, Lorraine and Peter Morton, Karyn Williams, Brodie Davis, Hone Winder-Murray and Willy Postma.

Voting remains open to the public until 5pm on August 30.

To vote visit www.katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz


