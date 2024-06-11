Last year’s Katikati Volunteer Expo event.

Do you have some spare time and want to make an impact in the local community?

The Katikati Volunteer Expo is a free event and opportunity to connect with a variety of local organisations seeking volunteers, all in one location.

Volunteering is a way to give back to the community, utilise your skills and meet new people. At the expo, there will be groups from sectors such as emergency services, social services, information services, environmental groups, arts organisations and community safety teams.

The roles available are varied, including working in an op shop, participating in gardening working bees, driving people to medical appointments, providing administrative and front desk support, assisting with civil emergencies, and acting as extra “eyes and ears” for the local police.

“Katikati may be a small town, but it boasts a large number of organisations that greatly appreciate volunteer help to carry out the amazing work they do in our community,” says Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight.

Refreshments will be available, with the Katikati Sea Scouts hosting a fundraiser sausage sizzle and the Red Cross Coffee Cart offering drinks for a donation toward their cause.

The details

What: Katikati Volunteer Expo

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: June 22 from 11am-1pm