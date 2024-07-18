Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards: Time to cast your vote

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson inside awards venue The Secret Garden.

Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson inside awards venue The Secret Garden.

It’s time for the people to have their say.

Decision time is upon the Waihī Beach and Katikati community as voting opens today for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says the public’s voting is pivotal in determining who receives these awards. There are 13 categories in total and 10 of them are under People’s Choice.

“It’s important to show your support by placing a vote. Help us honour those who have significantly contributed to our local landscape.”

She reminds people it’s one vote per email address.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The biennial awards are held to celebrate local community heroes in all areas and to acknowledge local businesses that excel.

The People’s Choice categories are employer, emerging business star, cultural ambassador, trades business, professional service business, retail excellence, excellence in innovation, hospitality excellence, sportsmanship and tourism provider.

Kylie says because voting is now open, they would like to highlight those who have been nominated for the People’s Choice awards over the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The first award is for emerging business star and recognises rising entrepreneurs making significant strides in their industry. The nominees are:

  • Wilderkin Spirits
  • Beach Pilates
  • Melanie Wert, of Mindfit
  • Felix and Fido
  • Secret Garden Cafe
  • Lucca Italian Restaurant
  • Rebecca McLean, of Tiny House Builders
  • Angie Lund, of Town and Country Markets
  • Waihī Computers
  • Georgia De Groen, of Gro My Goodness and Bowentown Beach Holiday Park

The second award is for cultural ambassador of the year and recognises individuals or organisations that foster cultural exchange within the community. The nominees are:

The awards are a collaboration between Katch Katikati and Waihī Beach Events and Promotions. Nominations are now closed and voting starts today until August 30. The awards night is in October.

More awards and nominees will be announced in the coming weeks.

■ Cast your vote now at www.katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser