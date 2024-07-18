Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson inside awards venue The Secret Garden.

It’s time for the people to have their say.

Decision time is upon the Waihī Beach and Katikati community as voting opens today for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins says the public’s voting is pivotal in determining who receives these awards. There are 13 categories in total and 10 of them are under People’s Choice.

“It’s important to show your support by placing a vote. Help us honour those who have significantly contributed to our local landscape.”

She reminds people it’s one vote per email address.