Western Bay busy bees: Council workers lend a hand at Waihī Beach School

The spiral herb garden is a welcome addition to Waihī Beach School.

Waihī Beach School is buzzing after being selected for Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Win a Working Bee competition.

The “Western Bay worker bees” spent half a day at the school helping to complete a new windbreaker fence, dismantling an old shed, relocating worm farms, creating a spiral herb garden, and weeding mulching and planting in their garden.

Council staff donated their time as part of National Volunteer Week, with the competition winner chosen by SociaLink’s Volunteering Services Team.

“The keen team of volunteers from Western Bay of Plenty District Council transformed our garden, thank you, we appreciate you,” said Waihī Beach School principal Rachael Coll.

During the week council also organised five morning teas around the district to thank all the volunteers who contributed their time in the Western Bay.

Volunteers make an important contribution to the district and the “worker bees” enjoyed the opportunity to get amongst it, says the council’s community outcomes advisor Liesel Carnie.

The 'Western Bay worker bees'.
“A massive thanks to Waihī Beach School for hosting us for our working bee,” Liesel said.

“We loved being able to get outside and contribute back to our community for a cause that is going to benefit so many and teach our children about the natural world and healthy food.”

