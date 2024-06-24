Katikati Volunteer Expo: Making a difference for local groups

MC Tomes from Chrome Collective Community at the Volunteering Expo.

MC Tomes from Chrome Collective Community at the Volunteering Expo.

Those willing to lend a hand said “sign me up’' on Saturday.

Katch Katikati held their Volunteer Expo where local organisations put their best foot forward and talked to the public about what they do.

It was a busy day with plenty of visitors to The Arts Junction eager to register their interest and join the various groups.

Project Parore’s Karen Smillie.

The organisations with displays included Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty, Project Parore, Aongatete Outdoor Education Centre, Katikati Community Patrol, Kura Kai Katikati, Grow On Katikati, Waihi’s Victoria Battery Tramway and Museum, Lions Club of Katikati, Rotary Club of Katikati, Chrome Collective Community, SociaLink Western Bay of Plenty, Katikati Community Van, Katikati Red Cross, Katikati Christian Food Bank and Repair Cafe Katikati.

Katikati College hockey team were raising funds outside with a sausage sizzle.

The expo is an opportunity to connect with a variety of local organisations all in one location and was part of volunteer week.