National Volunteer Week: Kai to say ‘thank you’ to Waihī Beach volunteers

Waihi Beach School is the venue for a community hangi to celebrate Waihī Beach volunteers.

It is National Volunteer Week (June 17-21) and Waihī Beach School and Live Well Waihī Beach will host a community-wide hāngī.

The public is invited to watch school performances and enjoy the hāngī. There’s also an invitation to join in the preparation leading up to the hāngī.

Live Well Waihī Beach community coordinator Cindy Clare says Live Well has a key objective to grow, nurture and encourage volunteering in the area.

‘’We have been investing time and resources into growing and developing awareness of local volunteering,” Clare says.

“Research shows that volunteering is not only great for the community, but also it is good for individuals. It can enhance people’s purpose and social connection, mental health and help them learn new skills.”

Live Well Waihī Beach upgraded their website last year to incorporate a dedicated page where local organisations can list volunteer roles, and people in the community can find out/apply for these roles.

The group has also been working with Volunteering Services BOP.

Cindy says Waihī Beach School also depends on parent and community support to ensure students can have the best education and experiences.

The Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade will be on site for kids to check out the fire trucks, and community groups are welcome to display information about their work. Volunteering Services BOP will be attending.





The details:

What: Community hangi

Where: Waihī Beach School, 100 Beach Rd

When: June 21, 1.30pm