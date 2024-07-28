Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards: Votes roll in for local employer, excellence in innovation and sportsmanship

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson announce the next lot of nominees — local employer, excellence in innovation and sportsmanship awards. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson announce the next lot of nominees — local employer, excellence in innovation and sportsmanship awards. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

More than 5500 votes were cast in the opening hours for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Voting is in its second week for the biennial awards which celebrate local community heroes and recognise businesses who are making a difference in the two communities.

There are 13 categories in total, 10 of which are under the “people’s choice” including employer, emerging business star, cultural ambassador, trades business, professional service business, retail excellence, excellence in innovation, hospitality excellence, sportsmanship and tourism provider.

Co-event manager Kylie Watkins says the initial response from the community has been overwhelming and is much welcomed.

This week another three people’s choice category nominees are being highlighted.

Local employer of the year

Flat White Café, Waihī Beach Chemist, Western Orchards, BeeNZ, Project Parore, Beach Vets, Harcourts Waihī Beach and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua.

Excellence in innovation

Grow on Katikati, Project Parore, Fruitometry, Matahui Distillery, Wilderkin Spirits and Renaturing Katikati.

Sportsmanship

KKNC - Team Hinds, Dave MacCalman, Alex Hollows, Ben Tanner, Global Ji Jitzu Academy, Whippets and Greyhouse Bike Club, Miller Kaczon, Keaton White and Kyla Allen-Boyd.


Sportswoman Kyla says she’s honoured to be recognised in football.

“I am passionate about the younger kids coming through in football and loving the sport. I’m a proud coach of the 12th grade boys. I have just completed my level one coaching certificate and look forward to growing as a coach and player.”

Project Parore are nominees for excellence in innovation’ award. A spokesperson says they are focused on “encouraging stronger connections to the environment”, so the innovation they are proud of is getting people involved in by doing whatever it is they like — be it trapping, planting, growing seedlings, bird counts and stream health monitoring.

Local employer of the year award nominee Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tamawhariua operations manager Valarie Uilou says this recognition fills her with pride “as it acknowledges our commitment to caring for our staff and our dedication to community engagement”.

■ To place a vote see www.katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz One vote per email address.

