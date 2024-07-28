Event managers Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson announce the next lot of nominees — local employer, excellence in innovation and sportsmanship awards. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

More than 5500 votes were cast in the opening hours for the Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards.

Voting is in its second week for the biennial awards which celebrate local community heroes and recognise businesses who are making a difference in the two communities.

There are 13 categories in total, 10 of which are under the “people’s choice” including employer, emerging business star, cultural ambassador, trades business, professional service business, retail excellence, excellence in innovation, hospitality excellence, sportsmanship and tourism provider.

Co-event manager Kylie Watkins says the initial response from the community has been overwhelming and is much welcomed.

This week another three people’s choice category nominees are being highlighted.