From left:Nige Sanderson and JC taste testing the vodka.

A new distillery has opened in Waihī Beach.

Wilderkin Spirits Co, owned by Jonathan Clare (JC), his wife Cindy and Nigel ‘Nige’ Sanderson opened in August. Cindy says while the doors officially opened last month, the process has been almost three years in the making.

“It started as a hobby for JC and Nige. They’ve been perfecting the vodka recipes and building the business for the past few years. They work well together, sharing the distilling production duties and confirming quality control on the vodka. I look after marketing and communications while finding new local partners to work with.”

JC says the business’s point of difference is doing everything from scratch.

“We brew from scratch and ferment from the marsh. We use potatoes and organic sugar and then add the chilli or honey for our infused flavours.”

The name Wilderkin originated from a love of daring and friendship.

“Wilder means wild and adventurous and kin means camaraderie and friendship.”

Wilderkin Spirits Co has three different flavours.

JC says his passion for distilling started in New York.

“I’m a keen gardener and beer brewer. In New York I began experimenting with different cocktails and flavours. I purchased a bespoke still from Colorado, which was unpacked and used for the first time right here in Waihī Beach. Cindy grew up in Waihī. We have lived in Sydney, London and New York before deciding to settle back here. We love this place.”

He and Nige have spent the last year trialling several vodka recipes.

“The key focus has been on using clean, local products to ensure I create a high-end quality vodka. I genuinely find the whole distilling process fascinating.”

JC says the Wilderkin Spirits Co vodka range has three products - a stand-alone vodka, along with chilli and honey-infused varieties.

“The chillies are grown right here at Waihī Beach and the honey is sourced from Katikati. Each bottle of vodka is hand-crafted and individually labelled, to ensure quality production from start to finish. The possibilities of what we can do with seasonal fruits and vegetables are exciting and we’re currently experimenting with different flavours to add.”

Nige says learning to distil has been an exciting adventure.

“It’s been fascinating learning the brewing trade. When we started it was just as a hobby but after people kept telling us we did a good job we decided to share what we know with the people.”

He says the community’s support is appreciated.

“We’ve had a lot of backing from local bars wanting to stock our vodka and from people wanting to try what we’ve created. We love it here at the beach, it’s the best place for our business.’