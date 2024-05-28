Time to get your nominations in for the upcoming Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards. This years’ awards night will be held in Waihī Beach. Pictured is Kylie Watkins and Matt Nicholson.

It is Waihī Beach’s turn to host the business and community awards ... and this year the venue is one of the town’s best kept secrets.

The bi-yearly Katikati and Waihī Beach Community Business Awards event alternates between the two towns and will be held at The Secret Garden on Wilson Rd.

The awards are a collaboration between Katch Katikati and Waihī Beach Events and Promotions. It’s an opportunity for the public to salute community gems and acknowledge local businesses who excel.

“So it’s time to submit your nominations for deserving businesses, organisations and individuals,” says Katch Katikati event manager Kylie Watkins.

“It’s your chance to show praise for those who need to be acknowledged. It takes the community to ensure that the awards reflect the true spirit of achievement over the last two years.”

Nominations are now open for the public and close July 5. Voting starts from July 22 and the awards night is in October.

Waihī Beach Events and Promotions events manager Matt Nicholson says considering the economic climate, it’s nice for local businesses to have something to celebrate.

The Secret Garden is also a great place to have the awards, he says.

“For us it’s also about showcasing our local venues and The Secret Garden is one of the most popular places in Waihī Beach.”

Kylie and Matt at the awards venue The Secret Garden.

Kylie says it is important for nominators to carefully consider each category and provide accurate information.

There are 13 categories across the judged and people’s choice sections.

There are 10 categories under people’s choice including employer, emerging business star, cultural ambassador, trades business, professional service business, retail excellence, excellence in innovation, hospitality excellence, sportsmanship and tourism provider.

“All 10 people’s choice awards on offer, recognise the broad spectrum of contributions that enrich community life and once all nominations are in, it’s then up to the community to vote.”

The judged awards are for community champion of the year, business excellence and local of the year.

To submit a nomination, go to www.katikatiwaihibeachcommunityawards.co.nz