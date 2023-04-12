Project Parore unveils vision

Project Parore's strategic management plan was discussed at Pukekauri Farm. Photo /Supplied

Project Parore has launched its three-year strategic planp at the location of a prime example of what 20 years of environmental stewardship can achieve.

Key supporters and funders gathered at Rick and John Burke’s Pukekauri Farm, in Te Mania catchment, in late March to hear details of the plan, which is anchored in a Ministry for the Environment Jobs for Nature grant.

The grant enabled Project Parore to employ its own team of environmental professionals to carry out restoration and protection work in the eight catchments of the northern Tauranga Harbour.

Project Parore collaborates with farmers, orchardists, councils, iwi and volunteers on riparian fencing, native planting, fish passage restoration, wetland enhancement and pest animal and plant control.

These works take place on private and council land, with the overarching goal of restoring the health of freshwater corridors and ultimately the harbour.

The primary short-term goal is to meet Ministry for the Environment expectations.

These expectations are expressed in several ways; thousands of native plants established, hectares of tree planting and wetland restoration, hectares of pest animal control, and regular biodiversity and water quality monitoring.

Project Parore’s plan also focused on growing volunteer numbers and capabilities.

Awareness and involvement in caring for the natural environment benefits not only native habitats and wildlife, but community well-being and resilience.

The recent tropical cyclone focused the group’s attention on catchments with a significant human population.

Project Parore’s plan prioritised native reforestation and riparian planting opportunities for the Uretara, Te Rereatukahia and Waiau rivers, which aim to reduce the future risks of flooding and silt downstream.

The Uretara was also earmarked as one of three hills to harbour wildlife corridors that Project Parore aimed to develop.

Project Parore’s chair David Peters shared the motivations behind the plan with attendees.

“Our whole method of working is to find people who are motivated and share our vision.

“Our team has the energy, tools and skills to achieve some great things, but we need willing partners to work with us.

“We’ve come a long way but barely begun our journey.

“We believe it’s possible to have sustainable and productive land use.

“The environmental harm that has occurred over a mere 150 years may take that long again to fix, but we’re committed to doing it, with your help”.