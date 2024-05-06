Renette Kruger from Kruvan Digital Marketing speaks at a recent business breakfast.

Every month Katch Katikati provides opportunities to check out local business-related events.

Katch Katikati manager Jacqui Knight says the events are open to all and offer an “invaluable opportunity to gain valuable insights and stay informed about industry trends and best practices”.

“Attendees have the opportunity to connect with other local companies and learn about the vibrant and innovative business scene here in Katikati. We also save you the hassle of trekking to Tauranga for similar event experiences.“

The second Thursday of each month starts early at Pātuki Manawa with the monthly Business breakfast event held in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Katikati.

The event includes a finger-food breakfast and guest speaker. Industry experts include the Bay of Plenty Regional Council in June, followed by Callaghan Innovation business innovation adviser Brett Roberts who will share insights in July on artificial intelligence in the workplace.

Business after five events are held every third Wednesday. These events are a mix of networking and discovery and are hosted by a different local business or organisation each month. The after five event is a chance to mingle and gain insights into innovative local companies. Upcoming events include Bear Essentials, Katikati Community Centre and Katikati MenzShed.

All small-business people and self-starters are invited to Chrome Cafe on the first and third Tuesdays of the month for the small business group meet-up. The idea is to dive into discussions, brainstorm new ideas, and forge connections with fellow owners and self-employed workers.





The details

What: Small business group meet-up

Where: Chrome Cafe

When: First and third Tuesdays of the month, 10-11am





What: Business breakfast

Where: Pātuki Manawa

When: Second Thursday of the month, 7am





What: Business after five

Where: Various

When: Every third Wednesday, 5pm





INFO info@katchkatikati.org.nz or phone 07-549 5250.