Sport Whanganui: Gail Hunter's Green Prescription experience

From left, Sarah Whayman from the Green Prescription team and Gail Hunter meet under alert level 2 for a catch-up. Photo / Supplied

The Green Prescription team supports over 1300 people in the Whanganui region a year with exercise goals, plans and basic healthy eating advice. The work continues supporting clients irrespective of lockdown levels.

"We want to do everything we can to support our wider community to stay active and well, keeping updated about ways to keep active, information, exercises while we are experiencing a different way of living, and your GP can assist with a referral," said active wellbeing manager Deb Byers.

"Staying regularly active is crucial not only during difficult times but also for life. Regardless of fitness levels we can all benefit from regular exercise, keeping up the routines we have started, helping create a strong balance in life."

Green Prescription believes the heart of their programme is their clients. The team continue to provide their professional service through level changes adhering to the Ministry of Health guidelines during one-on-one appointments and also offering phone-based support, texts, and emails.

Gail Hunter originally from the Manawatū region, said it was easy to appreciate the benefits of a Green Prescription especially through level changes.

Gail participated in ladies' aerobics and gym sessions before moving to Whanganui. Once here, Gail found the need to continue keeping herself physically active and connected to people. Gail's general practitioner happily gave Gail a Green Prescription, and she began attending low impact dance aerobics classes again and then joined Green Prescription and Breathe Easy classes held at Inspire Health and Fitness. However a heart event prevented Gail from continuing her activities she began rehabilitation with WDHB SuperBeat Healthy Heart classes and returned to Breathe Easy soon after.

Gail believed the wonderful support from the medical team at the hospital, Sarah from Green Prescription, the support and faith in her recovery from her friends, and the WDHB rehabilitation classes were paramount in helping her through the tough times. Gail's love of life and activity will continue on the Green Prescription programme, rejoining low impact aerobics dance classes which she loves, and working on her flexibility to keep her goals in check for the coming months and future.

Green Prescription is a lifestyle programme delivered by Sport Whanganui collaboratively with Ministry of Health and Whanganui District Health Board aimed at motivating and supporting people into quality physical activity for their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Deb Byers explains, saying, "the programme supports adults over 18 years wanting to get active, and learn more about the benefits of physical activity. We are here with ideas and support to help people stay active throughout these challenging times."

To be part of the Green Prescription programme ask your doctor for a Green Prescription referral.

The Active Wellbeing Team

Deb Byers – Active Wellbeing Manager 06 349 2325 deb@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Sarah Whayman – Green Prescription Advisor 06 349 2328 sarah@sportwhanganui.co.nz

Christine Taylor – Fit for Surgery Navigator christine@sportwhanganui.co.nz 06 349 2507

Rachael Lynch - Wellness Coach Rachael.lynch@sportwhanganui.co.nz