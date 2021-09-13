Sport Whanganui's Club GOLD members staying active and socialising

Members of Club GOLD find the wintry weather no obstacle: Ian (left), Audrey, Doreen, Louise, Joy, Pauline, Jenny, Maureen, Heather, Cath and Sandra. Photo / Supplied

We all find our own way to stay active and connected. Sport Whanganui's Club GOLD (Growing Old and Living Dangerously) over-50s walking group has been doing just that, by treading the pavements and walkways of Whanganui twice weekly for the past 25 years.

Club GOLD meets meet every Tuesday and Thursday morning at Sport Whanganui, rain or shine, to head off for one hour's walk. It's a great way to get some regular fitness and just as importantly, catch up with each other. The group have their priorities right and end the walk with a well-earned breather: a cup of tea and plenty of banter.

Club GOLD loves to support Whanganui's local cafes. On the first Tuesday of each month the group meet outside a designated local coffee shop, walk from there then return to the cafe for a treat.

The walking group, originally known as Kiwi Seniors, started in 1994 from the old Sport Whanganui building, now known as the old Fire Station building, on the corner of Guyton and Wilson Sts. Memories from members of the group say back then they became well known walking around the streets of Whanganui dressed in their official Sport Whanganui Club GOLD shirts, vests and rain jackets.

Most of the group now have been together for many years and newcomers are always welcome. Members agree, they are more than just a walking group. Over the years they have formed great friendships and have become more like a family.

Long-time member Heather reflects: "I joined Club GOLD when I retired in 1999. Tuesdays and Thursdays are now one of the highlights of my week. During my time with the walking group, I have met a lot of nice, interesting people and over time they have become good friends of mine." Heather's sentiments are shared by fellow members Joy, Jenny, and Louise. Club GOLD members have become part of the fabric of Sport Whanganui, lending a hand with events like the Life Games and supporting Men's Health Week in June.

Club GOLD is not just about women either, there is no barrier to men joining the walkers, in fact the more the merrier. Being young of heart is an asset when you sign up with Club GOLD. One member, Joy, describes the group: "It's a place to form lasting friendships with other like-minded recycled teenagers."

"I have had the privilege of working with Club GOLD for many years and their robust humour along with their physicalness is to be admired. The walks suit all levels of fitness, and I would encourage anyone who is wanting to start exercising in a gentle, non-impact way or if you are wanting to add into your usual routine, to join this fabulous group of males and females," says Deb Byers, Active Wellbeing manager.

On Tuesday and Thursday mornings make Club GOLD a part of your wellbeing plan. If you don't yet qualify as a "recycled teenager", give the team a wave when you see them out and about sharing the footpaths and walkways of Whanganui. We're certain they will wave back.

Club GOLD group is based at the Sport Whanganui Community House, Springvale Park.

More information can be found on the Sport Whanganui website www.sportwhanganui.co.nz or contact Club GOLD facilitator Deb Byers 06 3492325.

Deb Byers - active wellbeing manager

deb@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2325

Sarah Whayman - green prescription adviser

sarah@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2328

Christine Taylor - fit for surgery navigator

christine@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2507

Rachael Lynch - wellness coach

rachael.lynch@sportwhanganui.co.nz

(06) 349 2312