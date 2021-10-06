Sport Whanganui: Looking after number one

Taking an office break by the Whanganui Awa are Glen Palamountain (left), Whanganui Chamber of Commerce communications manager; Sue Stuart, Whanganui Chamber of Commerce CEO; Rachael Lynch, Wellbeing Coach, and Deb Byers, Active Wellbeing manager, both from Sport Whanganui.

One of the best aspects of living in the Whanganui is how connected we are as a community. It's a quality that makes creating change and building better communities an easier and more collaborative process. Our individual and collective wellbeing has come under the spotlight with the global pandemic and the time has never been better for making our wellbeing a priority. One of the connections that Sport Whanganui is grateful for is with the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce. Sport Whanganui's path crosses with members of the chamber in many ways; through sport, supporters of the Community Champion's Network Volunteer Card, and funders for Sport Whanganui events, and now we have a new way to connect through 9 to 5 Thrive — Workplace Wellbeing.

Rachael Lynch, wellbeing coach, delivers 9 to 5 Thrive, a programme designed to support workplace wellbeing, and she will present at the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce breakfast on October 12. Taking care of ourselves physically and emotionally can bring an ease to our everyday lives, and Rachael Lynch will be delivering the gold on nutrition, physical activity, mindfulness, and rest. Maintaining ourselves physically has a knock-on effect on our mental health, as both are indistinguishably linked.

We spend much of our day at work, and our work environment can have a huge influence on our mental wellbeing. Our time is precious and it can be a challenge in our busy lives to stay clear-headed and focused with the energy needed to get through our busy days.

What if we were open to different ways of approaching our goals? What would happen if we put ourselves first, our health, that is? Maybe our "busyness" will feel less like "busy" and more like just "being productive".

Whanganui Chamber of Commerce CEO Sue Stuart describes some of the benefits of putting wellbeing front and centre for a workplace, saying: "Feeling connected to workmates, being valued and having healthy relationships between employers and employees, creates resilience. A mentally healthy workplace is good for everyone, and your business."

The chamber is closely connected to businesses and community organisations, supporting capability through advocacy, business information and support, and regular training and events. "We feel very fortunate to enjoy strong relationships with our business community, supporting growth and vitality and sharing their successes."

Chamber membership is diverse, ranging from sole traders and community organisations to large business. This diversity provides a broad range of training opportunities for our members to build better business capability.

The October breakfast with Sport Whanganui brings chamber members and non-members together to network over breakfast and learn how workplace wellbeing can impact our lives beyond the 9 to 5 to benefit our wider community.

To book this event, go to the Whanganui Chamber of Commerce website

https://whanganuichamber.net.nz/event/breakfast-with-sport-whanganui-9-to-5-thrive/