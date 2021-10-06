Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding round opens

Tamariki experienced the joy of play at Marton Primary School earlier this year during a Play Activation Day organised by regional sport territory play leads from Sport Whanganui, Sport Manawatu, Sport Taranaki and Nuku Ora. Photo / Supplied

Does your organisation have a project or programme that focuses on play, active recreation, and sport experiences for tamariki and rangatahi? If so, it may fit the criteria for Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa funding. Tu Manawa Active Aotearoa is a partnership between Sport NZ and regional sports trusts, and another round of the funding opens on October 17.

Sport Whanganui is keen to receive your applications, particularly in relation to play, children and young women.

When it comes to understanding the funding and application process, there is help at hand. Sport Whanganui, which manages the fund on behalf of Sport New Zealand, will be running a Tu Manawa webinar, and we invite you to attend.

The webinar is on October 7, 5.30pm-6.30pm. It will be run over Microsoft Teams to allow as many people as possible in our region to attend. The focus will be on: the purpose of the fund; who can apply; what can be funded; and helpful tips to give your application the best chance of success.

"We have been pleased to see the huge growth in applications coming through to us for the Tu Manawa fund. We remain committed to providing support and guidance to all applicants and we see the webinar as a really beneficial way of doing this. Current Covid-19 alert level restrictions prevent us from hosting this face to face, however, we are still wanting to connect with all potential applicants before the funding round opens," says Aidan O'Connor, sport and club partnership lead.

Registration for the Microsoft Teams meeting, and Tu Manawa funding details can be found at: https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/tu-manawa-active-aotearoa/. Applications for this funding round close on November 7.