Fighting over a man: a Direct Hit?

The two gentlemen in the company of Repertory's Direct Hit, Russell Penton and William May (the sound man we hear but never see) wearing Direct Hit masks. Photo / Supplied

The two gentlemen in the company of Repertory's Direct Hit, Russell Penton and William May (the sound man we hear but never see) wearing Direct Hit masks. Photo / Supplied

What? Modern liberated women fighting over a man? Yes, I'm afraid so. When would-be Lothario, Tony, played by Russell Penton, makes eyes at Fran, the nervous props lady, his girlfriend Tina, the prompt, isn't impressed. They're not happy with Tony and they're not happy with each other.

In the meantime, the stage manager, Lily — played by Gillian Avery — is also sorting out her differences of opinion regarding a long-ago boyfriend with her old rival Ginny, a successful director. Ginny is played by Dee Brough.

Playwright Shona Edwards wrote Direct Hit after directing a play she'd written and becoming aware of the histories and rivalries some of her cast shared. While they worked together to create a story on stage, their personal stories unfolded behind the scenes, which is what we see in this play.

At last Direct Hit will premiere in Whanganui after being disrupted by Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. This funny and thought-provoking play will open at Repertory Theatre, Ridgway St, on Thursday, October 7, at 7.30pm, followed by further evening performances at the same time on Friday 8, Saturday 9, Wednesday 13, Thursday 14, and Friday, October 15. There will be a matinee at 2pm on Sunday, October 10.

Do come along and join in the fun. We'd really love to see you there.