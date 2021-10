Who are these people?

From the man who found a wedding photo in a box lot he bought at auction comes another photo of mystery provenance.

Local man George MacLachlan found this photo and wonders if someone might be looking for it.

It appears to be of 1960s vintage and was photographed at a formal occasion.

The photographer's stamp on the back of the 14cmx9cm monochrome print is KKK of Gisborne.

Any ideas?