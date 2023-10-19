National's Waikato MPs at Parliament on Tuesday, from left: Ryan Hamilton (Hamilton East); Scott Simpson (Coromandel); Louise Upston (Taupō); Tim van de Molen (Waikato); Tama Potaka (Hamilton West). Barbara Kuriger (Taranaki-King Country - inset right) was unavailable as her flight was cancelled due to strong wind. Inset left: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Tai Hauāuru), Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Hauraki-Waikato) and Rawiri Waititi (Waiariki). Main photo / Bradley Richardson

National's Waikato MPs at Parliament on Tuesday, from left: Ryan Hamilton (Hamilton East); Scott Simpson (Coromandel); Louise Upston (Taupō); Tim van de Molen (Waikato); Tama Potaka (Hamilton West). Barbara Kuriger (Taranaki-King Country - inset right) was unavailable as her flight was cancelled due to strong wind. Inset left: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Te Tai Hauāuru), Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke (Hauraki-Waikato) and Rawiri Waititi (Waiariki). Main photo / Bradley Richardson

Nine Waikato electorates were contested at this month’s election. Waikato Herald invited MPs elected in those electorates to answer questions about their goals for the next parliamentary term.

Each candidate was asked what they thought their electorate’s most urgent challenge was, and how they would tackle it. Among other things, they were also asked about their personal goals and how their skills and experience would help them in the coming term.

Click the links below to see how the MPs responded:

Responses from MPs Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke and Tama Potaka did not reach us in time for publication, but will be published when they are received.

What’s happening next and what about the Port Waikato byelection?

On November 3, the special votes, including overseas voters and people who voted outside of their electorate, will be counted and the final results of the election will be published.

And then on November 25, the Port Waikato byelection will be held, called after one of the candidates - Act’s Neil Christensen - died earlier this month after voting had opened. The seat was held by National’s Andrew Bayly, who is expected to take it again and bring another National list MP into Parliament.

While we wait for those dates, National and incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will be negotiating with Act and New Zealand First over a potential coalition deal to form the next government.

Speaking to On the Campaign, NZ Herald deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan said they will be working to have things done by November 3, rather than holding out for the byelection.

Listen to the full episode of On The Campaign for more on what will happen next for National, the coalition agreements, and Labour.

“Everyone knows the Port Waikato byelection is going to go National’s way. I don’t think there’s any appetite to make the New Zealand public wait that long. I think that will backfire on all three parties if they hang out for that,” Coughlan says.

“So really the big date is November 3, and then after that I’d expect the new Government to head to Government House and to read their oaths and be sworn in.”

Coughlan said the big question for the next few weeks for National is if they want NZ First to be in coalition with them to serve as a buffer, in case of MPs going rogue during the next three years, or if they need NZ First to keep them and Act above the 61-seat majority threshold.

What is clear though is that Labour will need time to take stock of their losses and work out where to next. Coughlan said that their defeat on Saturday is historic for a governing party.

“In the MMP era, no major party has ever fallen out of government with a result quite like that. The worst result for a major party before last weekend’s election was Jenny Shipley, who fell out of government with 30.5 percent of the vote.

“No one has ever managed to fall out of government in the 20s.”

Waikato electorates: How many votes did candidates and parties get in your electorate?

Preliminary count

Coromandel

Votes counted: 38,186

Candidate votes

SIMPSON, Scott 20950

RILEY, Beryl 6354

GREALEY, Pamela 3846

ANSELL, Caleb 2509

VERBURG, Joanna 2140

COBB, Ray 1800

TEPOU, Sarai 195

Party votes

National Party 16638

Labour Party 7568

ACT New Zealand 4532

New Zealand First Party 4016

Green Party 2797

New Zealand Loyal 1168

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 363

Te Pāti Māori 250

NewZeal 212

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 127

Freedoms NZ 90

DemocracyNZ 77

Animal Justice Party 43

New Conservatives 29

Leighton Baker Party 26

Women’s Rights Party 22

New Nation Party 18





Hamilton East

Votes counted: 29,631

Candidate votes

HAMILTON, Ryan 14318

DANSEY, Georgie 10355

PARMAR, Himanshu 1300

KNAAP, Russelle 965

CORKIN, Alex 878

PARKER, Awatea 788

BAN, Tanya 380

CARRINGTON, Lily 233

GIELEN, Jacobus 24

COUPER, Nathan Lee 16

Party votes

National Party 12766

Labour Party 7301

Green Party 3467

ACT New Zealand 2525

New Zealand First Party 1555

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 785

Te Pāti Māori 353

New Zealand Loyal 239

NewZeal 148

New Conservatives 75

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 63

Animal Justice Party 54

Freedoms NZ 44

Women’s Rights Party 28

DemocracyNZ 23

Leighton Baker Party 18

New Nation Party 13





Hamilton West

Votes counted: 30,829

Candidate votes

POTAKA, Tama William 14348

WILLIAMSON, Myra 8951

DOYLE, Benjamin 2350

STEVENSON, Susan 1792

STONE, Kevin 1448

POCOCK, Naomi 798

WILSON, Melanie 264

DU PLOOY, Rudi 254

Party votes

National Party 12631

Labour Party 8230

Green Party 2891

ACT New Zealand 2828

New Zealand First Party 2025

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 754

Te Pāti Māori 458

New Zealand Loyal 241

NewZeal 129

Freedoms NZ 119

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 116

Animal Justice Party 85

New Conservatives 76

DemocracyNZ 42

Women’s Rights Party 24

New Nation Party 16

Leighton Baker Party 13





Taranaki-King Country

Votes counted: 34,077

Candidate votes

KURIGER, Barbara 21132

ROBERTS, Angela 8567

BURR, Bill 2775

RAISON, Daryl 771

Party votes

National Party 16302

Labour Party 5779

ACT New Zealand 4658

New Zealand First Party 2882

Green Party 2163

New Zealand Loyal 594

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 511

Te Pāti Māori 328

NewZeal 190

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 120

Freedoms NZ 106

New Conservatives 86

DemocracyNZ 64

Animal Justice Party 58

Leighton Baker Party 45

New Nation Party 27

Women’s Rights Party 22





Waikato

Votes counted: 34,798

Candidate votes

VAN DE MOLEN, Tim 22692

TOKO, Jamie 7104

HUSBAND, Stuart 2982

OWEN, Megan 1175

DORNAN, Lois 335

Party votes

National Party 17662

Labour Party 6058

ACT New Zealand 4352

New Zealand First Party 2756

Green Party 1739

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 562

New Zealand Loyal 558

Te Pāti Māori 261

NewZeal 195

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 126

Freedoms NZ 102

New Conservatives 76

DemocracyNZ 71

Animal Justice Party 57

Leighton Baker Party 25

Women’s Rights Party 25

New Nation Party 17





Hauraki-Waikato

Votes counted: 17,851

Candidate votes

MAIPI-CLARKE, Hana-Rawhiti 8825

MAHUTA, Nanaia 7459

POKERE-PHILLIPS, Donna 914

Party votes

Labour Party 8031

Te Pāti Māori 5504

Green Party 1251

National Party 917

New Zealand First Party 760

Freedoms NZ 223

ACT New Zealand 220

New Zealand Loyal 206

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 152

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 132

NewZeal 104

DemocracyNZ 20

Leighton Baker Party 14

Women’s Rights Party 14

New Conservatives 11

Animal Justice Party 10

New Nation Party 8





Te Tai Hauāuru

Votes counted: 19,017

Candidate votes

NGAREWA-PACKER, Debbie 11695

PEKE-MASON, Soraya 5348

HIPANGO, Harete 1027

WINIATA, Paris 541

Party votes

Te Pāti Māori 6450

Green Party 1445

National Party 899

New Zealand First Party 855

New Zealand Loyal 233

ACT New Zealand 203

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 186

Freedoms NZ 168

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 125

NewZeal 99

DemocracyNZ 24

Animal Justice Party 23

New Conservatives 20

Leighton Baker Party 14

Women’s Rights Party 10

New Nation Party 5





Waiariki

Votes counted: 21,693

Candidate votes

WAITITI, Rawiri 15890

BOYNTON, Toni 4395

HUNIA, Charles Tiki 844

Party votes

Labour Party 9454

Te Pāti Māori 7891

Green Party 1158

New Zealand First Party 908

National Party 781

Freedoms NZ 302

New Zealand Loyal 185

ACT New Zealand 180

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party 137

NewZeal 124

The Opportunities Party (TOP) 122

DemocracyNZ 25

Animal Justice Party 18

Women’s Rights Party 18

Leighton Baker Party 12

New Conservatives 8

New Nation Party 6

- Source: Electoral Commission

