Yesterday’s fatal crash where five people were killed has almost doubled Waikato’s road death toll for the month of May.

Waikato, which has 11 road deaths in May, recorded the highest road death toll in NZ for the past two years.

Police have urged safe driving ahead of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

A two-car crash that killed five people on the outskirts of Hamilton yesterday has almost doubled Waikato’s road death toll for the month of May.

The fatal accident brings Waikato’s road death toll to 11 this month.

Yesterday’s crash happened after five other people were killed in separate crashes in one week and one man was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on May 4.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash was reported at 4.44pm in Ōhaupō.

Police confirmed the three occupants of one vehicle and two occupants of the other vehicle all died at the scene.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said the crash was a “tragic accident”.

“This is why police do what we do,” Penno said.

“This is why we enforce speed. This is why we check for drink drivers and make sure people are restrained.”

According to the Ministry of Transport’s provisional data, Waikato region had the highest road death toll in the country for the past two years.

Including the fatalities from yesterday’s crash, the ministry’s provisional data shows 26 people have died on Waikato roads this year. Last year’s total provisional road death toll for the region was 67.

In 2022 and 2023, Waikato region had the highest road death toll in the country.

New Zealand’s 2024 Easter holiday weekend death toll was the highest since 2021, with seven dead in four crashes across the country while multiple others suffered serious injuries.

This month’s 11 deaths have prompted warnings from police ahead of the King’s Birthday long weekend.

“We want you to get to your friends and whānau safely,” Penno said.

Penno urged motorists to consider the safety of others and their own when getting behind the wheel.

“When you’re out on the roads, drive to the speed limit and conditions and don’t drink and drive,” he said.

“It takes a second to either put your seatbelt on, share a taxi home, or have a sober driver on hand, decide to leave that text or call alone, and slow down on the road.”

Penno said being stuck behind slow-moving vehicles “can be frustrating”.

“But please remain patient, and only pass when it is safe to do so. If you are driving a slow vehicle, be mindful of traffic around you, and pull over when it is safe to let traffic pass.”

Penno said police would be on the roads to ensure motorists are driving safely.

Eleven lives lost on Waikato roads this month

Before yesterday’s crash, six other people lost their lives on Waikato roads this May.

Leonard Iti, 69, died after his motorcycle collided with a car on Lawrence St in Te Kūiti on Saturday, May 25.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 1.10pm.

A helicopter flew in after reports one person was in a critical condition but police later released a statement saying the person had died.

Police released Iti’s name on Monday.

James Parlane died after his vehicle collided with a truck on State Highway 3, near Hamilton. Photo / Maryana Garcia

James Parlane, 61, of Te Awamutu died after his Land Rover collided with a truck on State Highway 3 in Ōhaupō, near Hamilton.

The crash was reported to police at about 1.50pm on Friday, May 24.

Later in the afternoon, police confirmed that one person had died as a result of the crash.

SH3 between Airport Rd and Douch Rd was closed for several hours while police conducted a serious crash investigation.

Police released Parlane’s name to the public on Monday. Parlane was a former Waipā councillor, serving two terms from 1998 to 2004.

James Parlane, the former Waipā councillor who died in a car crash, seen in 2003 during his days as a lawyer.

Another person, who police have not yet named, died at the scene of a crash involving a truck and a van on SH26 north of Te Aroha.

Emergency services responded to the crash near Station Rd just south of Tirohia in the early hours of Thursday, May 23.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said two ambulances, one manager and one rapid response vehicle responded to the crash.

“We transported one person to Waikato Hospital in moderate condition by ambulance.”

Police later confirmed one person had died at the scene, while one other person was transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

On Sunday, May 19, a three-vehicle crash on SH5 at Tāpapa resulted in the death of one person.

Two other people were transported to Waikato Hospital in a serious and moderate condition.

Police have not yet released the fatal crash victim’s name.

Taupō road policing Sergeant Shane McNally said police were investigating the circumstances of the fatal crash.

“Police are wanting to speak to the driver of a 4WD vehicle, possibly a Suzuki, who came across the scene of the crash near Waihotu Rd and operated a drone in the vicinity, as we believe this footage may be able to assist in our investigation.”

Donna McCauley was 51 when she died. Photo / Facebook

Donna Gaye McCauley died after her motorbike collided with a vehicle on Te Poi Rd, close to the intersection with State Highway 29 near Matamata on May 17.

The accident happened around 1.20pm and forced the closure of the road until late evening.

A police spokesman confirmed McCauley, died at the scene.

“Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the motorbike rider passed away at the scene a short time later,” police said at the time.

In a Facebook post, her son Cameron said the family were “devastated, shocked and currently trying to navigate through this hard time”.

Leon James Kennerley from Waipa died after the motorbike he was riding crashed in Kihikihi, south of Te Awamutu on Saturday, May 4.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police about 7.45pm.

Kennerley, 49, died at the scene.

Public tributes published on Legacy Funerals’ website described Kennerley as a beloved husband, father and a “funny and kind man”.

“[He was] so generous with his time, skill and humour and could tell many wonderful stories. He will be dearly missed by many,” one tribute said.

