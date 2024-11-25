WIN: HP’s First Next Gen AI-Powered 2-in-1 Laptop

Do you juggle between using a laptop and a tablet? Be in to win a 2-and-1 device from HP to have the best of both worlds at your fingertips.

Do you juggle between using a laptop and a tablet? Win a 2-and-1 device from HP to have the best of both worlds at your fingertips.

HP New Zealand has launched its first next-gen AI PC 2-in-1 laptop. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Next Gen AI PC, powered by AI accelerating Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, offers uncompromising style, performance, and flexibility for those seeking the ultimate AI experience.

Slim, soft to touch and light to carry, work away on the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip as you would with a conventional laptop, then flip its screen right back to stand it up and watch movies on a brilliantly clear display with vivid colour. Need to make a call? The camera quality is equally impressive.

Its Poly Camera Pro function allows you to edit real-time camera images, with the ability to watermark your screen with information for meetings and video calls.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip delivers lightning-fast responsiveness and its built-in AI capabilities make it incredibly useful for work and play. Users can run AI locally on their PC for maximum performance, efficiency, and privacy. The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is also one of HP’s most secure consumer devices, fortified with industry-leading HP Wolf Security for peace of mind.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 Next-Gen AI PC is available online at hp.com/nz-en , with prices starting at $3699.