The booth seating at Sidart. Photo / Babiche Martens

Hey Jesse,

Hope all good with you. Where would you go for a special dinner of 10 people on a Saturday night when budget is not an issue?

Chris

Hi Chris,

It depends a bit on the vibe you want. Fun and noisy or elevated with a focus on the food and drink? Ahi is always my first suggestion for a special dinner – the food and service are just brilliant. For something more culturally interesting consider Metita, Michael Meredith’s Pacific-themed restaurant in SkyCity, which still has that special occasion feel. You can’t go wrong with Soul, which is less likely to have people speaking in hushed tones. Sidart is still lovely – or Paris Butter for food that will wow everyone. Onslow has a great special occasion feel and service is very reliable. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

1947 in Federal St is considered a "really good city restaurant". Photo / Babiche Martens

Kia ora Jesse,

Like you, I’m a massive fan of Indian food and I sometimes can’t wait until dinner time for a good curry. I work in the city – are there any decent takeaways around for lunch, or are they all in Sandringham?

Nick

Hi Nick,

I’ve had the same problem to be honest. It’s so hard to tell from the outside what a place will be like, and there’s nothing worse than wasting money on a bad meal. Then, of course, there are the really good city restaurants – Goat and 1947 Eatery – that might be out of your price range for a standard workday lunch.

A couple of Indian friends go to Saravana Bhavan on Hobson St all the time. It’s a vegetarian, South Indian restaurant with branches around the world. Gaurav recommends the Saravana Special Thali with extra poori, though warns that it’s so big you may fall asleep at your desk afterwards. I went with the “mini Tiffin” last time (tiffins are those steel lunch containers that stack up on top of each other and are traditionally delivered by bike) but it’s a lot of plastic to deal with – at least half a dozen different containers of goodies. Take my friend Priya’s advice and eat in if you can – it’s a better way to enjoy the experience.

If all else fails order Paradise on Uber Eats – delivery was just $2.99 last time I checked. Note they don’t include rice unless you ask for it, but you could always get a stack of instant rice containers from one of the nearby Asian supermarkets for your desk, so you’re never caught short. I got the Paradise Vege Jalfrezi this week, which was good and way too much food for one person.

Gaurav’s final tip – when ordering Indian takeaways always ask restaurants not to use food colouring if possible.

The service at Little Culprit is personal and charming. Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Hey Jesse,

I work up in lawyer town at the top of Shortland St. With Pilkington’s now gone can you suggest somewhere nearby for a drink after work and maybe something good to eat as well?

Tina

Hey Tina,

I had a fantastic night at Little Culprit recently, at the bottom of Wyndham St. The service is personal and charming, with some top-notch cocktails and room to hide away downstairs if the top bar feels too busy. When you get hungry, order one of the platters – they’re prepared at and delivered from big brother Culprit restaurant across the street, and are just incredible – we had the seafood featuring its classic sashimi cones, oysters and an unbelievably good plate of octopus.

Drinks-wise, I can recommend the negroni, the martini and something a little old-fashioned called an aviation (gin, maraschino liqueur, creme de violette and lemon juice). Yes, it turned into a very big night.

