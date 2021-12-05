WIN: Zoë & Morgan Jewellery Pieces

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win a necklace and earrings set from Zoë & Morgan Jewellery.
Meet Zoë & Morgan’s latest collection, Let the Sun Shine In. Inspired by the carefree, vibrant 1970′s and dedication to their father, the original jeweller in their family. Pictured is the Rae Hoops 22k Gold Vermeil (RRP $350) and the Let the Sun Shine In Necklace, 22k Gold Vermeil (RRP $319) – your next go-to accessory this party season.
Zoë & Morgan’s latest collection is available to shop both in-store and online at zoeandmorgan.com
Competition closes 31 December 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.