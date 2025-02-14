WIN: A Luxury Staycation Thanks To Sunset Bar, Valued at $1,000

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win a $500 bar tab and an overnight stay at the Sudima Hotel worth $500.

To celebrate the launch of Sunset bar’s Sunday Sessions, Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win an overnight stay in a Junior Suite at Sudima Auckland City, complete with breakfast for two at one of Auckland’s best-kept secrets. Then, head up 10 floors to Sunset, the iconic rooftop bar, where you can sip, savour, and chill out to DJ sessions with a $500 bar tab to spend with your favourite people.

Sunday Sessions at Sunset, on the 10th floor of the Sudima Hotel’s Sunset Bar, offers a weekly dose of music, good company, and beautiful sunsets from 3pm-7pm every Sunday.

Enjoy a curated mix of funk, hip-hop, soul, disco, and chill electronic music from top DJs as the sun goes down. Sunday Sessions also offer drink specials and a snack menu curated for leisurely grazing while you soak in the atmosphere. Think rotating cocktails, crisp spritzers, and flavour-packed bites.

Sunset Bar

Where: Sunday Sessions at Sunset bar on the 10th floor of the Sudima, 63-67 Nelson Street, Auckland

When: Every Sunday from 3pm-7pm

