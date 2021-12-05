Win

WIN: A Limited-Edition Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System In Copper, Valued At $550

Save
Share
Viva
Limited-Edition Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System In Copper

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win one limited-edition Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System in Copper, valued at $550.

Surprise and delight your loved one (or yourself) this season with the new Shark FlexStyle in limited-edition Copper, arriving with the winner in January. The versatile styling tool switches seamlessly from a high-powered hair dryer to a multi-styler in just one twist, helping style hair to perfection but without heat damage.

Limited-Edition Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System In Copper
Limited-Edition Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System In Copper

Whether you want to create a bouncy, 90s-inspired blowout, voluminous curls or smooth and sleek tresses, the Shark FlexStyle is an all-in-one system that dries and styles hair quickly and with ease. All five attachments, such as the Styling Concentrator nozzle, Curl-Defining Diffuser, Paddle Brush, Oval Brush, 2 x Auto-Wrap Curlers come housed in the Shark FlexStyle’s sleek black storage case.

Competition closes 31 December 2024 at 11.59pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Fill out my online form.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Win

1/52/5