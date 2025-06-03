WIN: One Of 10 Double Passes To The ANZ Netball Premiership

Readers have the chance win one of 10 double passes to ANZ Netball Premiership.

Get ready for Netball Untamed!

The ANZ Premiership is back for its ninth season and the teams are back and better than ever. Watch the Mystics, Stars, Magic, Pulse, Tactix and Steel battle it out on the court.

Here’s the games we have tickets for, rounds 8-10 begin 28th June onwards.

Round 8

1 x Double Pass: Steel vs Magic

1 x Double Pass: Pulse vs Tactix

1 x Double Pass: Stars vs Mystics

Round 9

1 x Double Pass: Pulse vs Stars

1 x Double Pass: Mystics vs Steel

1 x Double Pass: Tactix vs Magic

Round 10

1 x Double Pass: Magic vs Pulse

2 x Double Pass: Mystics vs Tactix

1 x Double Pass: Steel vs Stars

For more information on all the games you can visit https://anzpremiership.co.nz