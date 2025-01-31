WIN: A SABEN Hana Handbag Valued At $659

Viva Premium subscribers have the chance to win and be the FIRST to own the LATEST style from SABEN’s AW25 collection! Valued at $659.

Make your mark with the SABEN Hana bag in classic Black or this season’s hottest shade, Merlot. These standout pieces epitomise the collection’s modern classic appeal.

SABEN Hana Handbag

SABEN’s The Muse marks a milestone with bold new shapes, textures, and colours while honouring the brand’s rich heritage. Inspired by founder Roanne Jacobson’s grandmother, Sarah Saben, the collection is a love letter to timeless elegance and cherished memories passed through generations.

Roanne’s deep connection to her grandmother and mother inspired this collection, encapsulating the themes of multi-generational legacy and the importance of cherishing special moments. In an era where fast everything fashion dominates; The Muse invites us to slow down and appreciate the things – and the people – we hold most dear – both in fashion and in life.

The Muse launches on 19 February 2025 and will be available in stores and online at SABEN.co.nz.

