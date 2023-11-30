These 12 Christmas Tree Ornaments Are Anything But Basic

Put the metallic baubles and predictable tinsel away — these velvety poinsettias, blown glass toppers, glorious angels and more will transform your tree into a true star attraction.

The pure, unadulterated joy of putting together a Christmas tree is perhaps one of the season’s most treasured pastimes.

Admittedly, I prefer my tree plugged into a wall with minimal effort, LED lights twinkling at night.

While we’ve dovetailed over the years between the pleasure of a fresh pine tree and one plucked from a box, what makes a successful Christmas tree sing is the thought put into its supporting acts.

Whether they’re handmade treasures passed down through generations or new acquisitions, the concept of a bauble harmonious with your mood and surroundings is a small but significant part of celebrating Christmas time. After all, your tree and its decorations will most likely be hanging around for a number of weeks, so be sure to choose something you won’t tire of easily.

While tinsel and baubles can be reused year after year, there are several ways to ensure your tree feels fresh and interesting.

Where do you find Christmas tree baubles and accoutrements that go beyond the stock standard? For something extra special with an added layer of style, the below suggestions are worth considering.

An ultimate luxury, this whimsical tin on a string is certainly not your average Christmas decoration — a perfect starting point for a tree festooned with edible treats.

Another crystal option from another heritage brand, this crystal wonder features the brand’s iconic Lismore motif carefully cut into this ornament. Featuring a glorious ‘Fjord’ blue hue, this slightly ostentatious bauble is for a tree with plenty of bravado. Looking for some equally ostentatious gifts? See our flamboyant gift guide here.

Okay, so a porcelain ornament might seem like an extravagance, but peruse the iconic British brand’s range of Christmas ornaments and be inspired by its vast array of porcelain decorations, the type you’d want to save as heirlooms.

For the pièce de résistance of your tree, something with both grace and tradition could prove to be the perfect topper. Available in this regal combination of scarlet and gold, this embossed metal and hand-cast resin angel is a unique ornament to be cherished forever.

The crystal aficionados have long put out a dazzling Christmas collection, and this small but impactful ornament is a surefire way to light up any space, any time of day. Created in 307 sparkling facets, the three-dimensional star is particularly brilliant when the sun hits it from all angles.

There’s something charming about this retro font that will work well with a highly traditional colour palette of red, gold and green.

The Italian luxury brand has once again delivered an update of its famously large glass baubles in a graphic black-and-white print. Perfect for design snobs, this striking palette would work on a modernist- or minimalist-style tree.

Taking the classic bauble and turning it on its head, this translucent glass design is the perfect decoration for a tree that likes to stand out — available in a classic round globe or this unique onion shape.

A fine china plate with a ribbon offers a stately option nestled between a classic green tree, featuring gold accents and a message filled with hope.

One that offers value for money, this set of six is a thoughtful way to localise your tree and pay tribute to some of Aotearoa’s feathered friends.

An animal figurine dangling from a Christmas tree is another way to eschew traditional decorative balls, and this tangled cat is sure to put a smile on your face over the holidays.

The flower of the season rendered in an icy green hue comes with an easy-to-attach clip.

