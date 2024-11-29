Craving cookies? You don’t even have to wait for this cookie dough recipe to bake.

Melt-in-the-mouth-shortbread: It is a perfect gift that can be made into any shape and size. It is an excellent activity for young, aspiring bakers during the holiday season too.

WHITE CHOCOLATE AND CRANBERRY COOKIE DOUGH Makes 30 biscuits

300g butter 1 ½ cup caster sugar 1 ½ cup caster sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 tsp vanilla 400g plain flour 400g plain flour 60g corn flour 60g corn flour ½ cup chopped cranberries ½ cup chopped cranberries ½ cup chopped white chocolate ½ cup chopped white chocolate Extra caster sugar to dust Extra caster sugar to dust

Cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Sift the flour. Add two or three lots to the butter while beating slowly. You may need to do the last bit by hand to form the dough. Mix through the cranberries and chocolate. At this stage, you can make dough logs to wrap and gift. Preheat the oven to a non-fan bake at 170C, if baking. Roll the dough to 5mm thick, cut into desired Christmas shape, and place them on to flat oven trays. Cooking time may vary depending on the sizes and shapes you make. Bake for 15-18 minutes, keeping the shortbread pale in colour. Remove, sprinkle with caster sugar, and cool, then store in airtight containers.

More sweet treats

From goods for gifting to dunkable cookies.

Sugar Cookies. Bake these biscuits ahead for a delightful gift.

Mocha-Topped Chocolate Crunch Biscuits. A shot of freshly made espresso adds depth and kick to these chocolate biscuits.

Dutch Sugar Cookies. Fill a jar of these and have them on hand to serve with a coffee or afternoon tea. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Blueberry Bakewell Slice. Other berries are just as delicious in this slice – try strawberries if you please.