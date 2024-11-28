What’s going on in food? Johanna Thornton has the latest in new openings (there are eight!), events to book and exciting collaborations.

Aryeh Piha's burrata with Curious Cropper tomatoes and foccacia croccante. Photo / Babiche Martens

Piha’s seasonal restaurant Aryeh reopens for summer on December 1

When Viva caught up with Aryeh owner Lucas Parkinson about his new Piha restaurant a year ago he was excited about bringing “simple, refined and filling” food to Piha locals and visitors and operating a unique (for New Zealand) seasonal model, which would see the restaurant humming over summer and closing for the winter when the space would be used for events and collaborations, including pop-ups by visiting chefs. After a brief hiatus he’s ready to open the doors again on December 1 and says: “Piha is open for business and we are here and raring to go with our new menu. We took on feedback from customers who also wanted a takeaway option and we’re pleased to add our freshly battered fish and hand-cut chips as a takeaway option.” Aryeh, formerly the Piha Cafe, has indoor and outdoor dining with a covered balcony and sun deck with views of the beach. Aryeh will offer dinner service Wednesday to Saturday and lunch Saturday and Sunday. Visit Restaurantaryeh.com

20 Seaview Road, Piha

Bar Magda's barbecue chicken satti, pickled cranberry will be on the menu at Calle to Kaye.

Book in for a snack crawl between Candela and Bar Magda

They’re calling it “Calle to Kaye”, which means ‘street to street’ in Spanish and Filipino - an event providing an opportunity to enjoy a drink and several snacks from both Candela and Bar Magda and take the short walk between venues from Karangahape Rd to Cross St in between. Running from 6pm-9pm on the first three Wednesdays of December (4, 11, 18 and Saturday, Dec 21), Calle to Kaye is $100pp and includes three small plates from each venue, plus a drink that will be themed each week, from bubbles to margaritas. The K Rd area has been the subject of significant roadworks with the CRL network and build of the Mercury Lane train station and Bar Magda’s Carlo Buenaventura hopes this event will be a chance to reconnect with the street and see the “almost finished” station and the “improvements of the neighbourhood”, as well as enjoy some food and hospitality. Bookings are available through Bar Magda and Candela’s websites.

Williams Eatery announces it will close

Beloved Wynyard Quarter cafe Williams Eatery has announced it will close on Sunday, December 22. Owners and brothers Charles and Patrick Williams have been creating magic at this daytime spot since March 2018, building a loyal base of customers who appreciate the creative menu (with no eggs Bene in sight), strong coffee and attentive service. In a statement on Instagram, they said they’re “over cooking scrambled eggs” and teased a new venture in 2025. “Williams has truly been a labour of love, and we are forever grateful for the opportunity it gave us to connect with an incredibly supportive community in our local city ... But now, it’s time to rip off the Band-Aid: Williams is leaving us. It’s time to evolve and transform our business into something that will thrive for years to come.” Last month the team opened their salad bar, Bowler, on the ground floor of Les Mills on Victoria St, which has been a hit with inner-city workers and gym goers. Stay tuned to their Instagram to see what’s in store next. @Williamseatery Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Festive High Tea by Cordis, served daily in the Cordis Hotel's Chandalier Lounge.

Book in for festive high tea at Cordis

On a three-tiered stand gleaming with Christmas-coloured sugar and spice, the pistachio choux looks a little – ordinary. It’s actually the hardest of the high tea sweets to make, says Anton Pochtar, Cordis Auckland’s executive pastry chef. Served daily until January 6, the seasonally themed spread includes gingerbread and cranberry scones with jam and cream, finger sandwiches, savouries and a show-stopping top layer. Is it even Christmas without a tiny ham sandwich? (No). Less expected was the goat cheese panna cotta with compressed balsamic strawberries – a clever sweet-savoury precursor to that choux (never judge a pastry on looks alone) and a chocolate Santa with a raspberry mousse that will definitely ruin you for the foil-wrapped marshmallow versions. Festive High Tea by Cordis: Sitting times and prices vary by date – $65-$88 (adults), $38-$48 (children under 12). Book here. – Kim Knight, senior writer

Wine bar No.7 has launched a new pasta menu

Cafe by day and wine bar by night, No. 7 is now serving pasta after 5pm. This intimate but airy bar in Pitt St is known for its interesting and affordable wine list, cool cocktails and late-night vibe. Chef James Gibb has collaborated with owner Jack Young to create a concise, rotating menu of pasta – there will be two offered every week, which the pair say will deliver “untraditional, unfussy, unreserved flavours”. Recent pastas have included casarecce with caramelised fennel, cream, lemon and basil, and paccheri with red pepper, guanciale, walnut and pecorino. There’s a special running at the moment which is pasta and a glass of wine for $30. Open Monday to Friday from 8am-3pm and Thursday to Saturday from 5pm until late. Find No.7 at 7/59 Pitt Street. Bookings available here.

QT Wellington's Graffi-Tea High Tea and Art of Spirits

Book in for QT Wellington’s Graffi-Tea High Tea in partnership with The Art of Banksy exhibition

The Art of Banksy is an exciting new exhibition at Takina Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wellington, showcasing some of the artist’s most infamous works, following a smash hit show in London. Running until January 20, 2025, the exhibition features more than 150 pieces including prints, canvases and unique works by the elusive artist. QT Wellington is celebrating its partnership with The Art of Banksy exhibition with high tea inspired by street art. Chef Antoine Collet has taken graffiti and street art and transformed them into three tiers of bites for Graffi-Tea High Tea in Hippopotamus restaurant. Macarons and white chocolate éclairs have been treated to a rebellious splash of paint, served alongside crab cakes and salmon gravlax, and the pièce de resistance is a Tatin Pomme d’Amour with spiced apple and caramel mousse, Antoine’s take on Banksy’s Girl with Balloon. Available Saturdays and Sundays until 22 December, from $69 per person. Book tickets here.

Moet & Chandon personalised magnums 2024. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Order a personalised Moet & Chandon magnum for the hard-to-buy-for

Looking for a unique gift this Christmas? How about a personalised bottle of champagne? Exclusive to Farro, Moët & Chandon is offering a limited-edition personalised Moët Impérial 1.5L magnum, adorned in gold calligraphy with a chosen name. The personalised Moet Imperial magnums are available to purchase online and can be picked up at Farro Smales Farm or Grey Lynn, until stocks last. Plus, you can make the most of the House’s Champagne Concierge gifting service stationed at Farro Smales Farm and Grey Lynn stores, where there will be Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial 750ml available in gift bags tied with ribbon, with each in-store purchase receiving an exclusive gift with purchase. Order your personalised magnum here: Farro.co.nz/content/moet-and-chandon

Esther's Food of the Sun Event: Casablanca. Photo / Supplied

Esther’s next Food of the Sun event is inspired by Casablanca

Next up in Esther at the QT Hotel’s Food of the Sun event series, which is a set lunch inspired by different locations in the Mediterranean, is the food of Casablanca, designed by chef Sean Connoly. Located on the coast of Morocco, Casablanca is known for its vibrant culture, bustling port, Art Deco architecture, and cinematic romanticism. On Saturday, December 14, diners will enjoy a first course of za’atar roasted flatbread and zaalouk Moroccan eggplant dip. Next up expect shakshuka, spiced chicken kofta, lamb shoulder and couscous, and for dessert, a Moroccan lemon cake. Saturday, December 14 from 12pm-4pm. 4 Viaduct Harbour Avenue, Auckland central. Tickets are $85pp and include a welcome cocktail. Book here.

Sweet & Savoury Christmas Kete $115.00, from The Kitchen Project. Viva gift guide.

Viva’s ultimate gift guide for food lovers

Looking for gift ideas for the foodies in your life? The Viva team has you covered with its annual gift guide, which includes this appealing roundup of foodie gifts, from artisanal food hampers to booze and kitchen tools. If you’re looking to excite people who love to cook and eat, introduce them to something new, whether that’s a cookbook, a piece of kitchen equipment or a shiny new ingredient. A standout is The Kitchen Project’s Sweet and Savoury Christmas kete, priced at $115, and a limited edition of 17. Made up of artisan goods from the entrepreneurs and hospo businesses represented by The Kitchen Project, this Christmas kete not only helps support local but is delicious too, with lemon cordial from Lemon Pips, chipotle sauce from Long Dog’s, masala chai from Dolly Mumma and much more.

8 new openings to have on your radar

Bricks Roastery, Takapuna

Tucked in an otherwise nondescript car park at the rear of Shore City Shopping Centre, Bricks Roastery is a new, pint-sized spot exciting North Shore-based coffee lovers. Seek it out and you’ll find a design-forward interior, bathed in washes of mocha and plum tones – a cute surround in which to enjoy eye-pleasing brews. The menu ranges from standard black and white offerings to more novel preparations such as the Einspänner ($9) which sees a layer of sweet, frothy cream floated over your choice of hot or iced black coffee. The eponymous Bricks ($7) is an espresso served over peach iced tea. Coffee gets top billing but a cabinet displays a tight roster of Korean-inspired baking. The afternoon we stopped by melon buns and cream-filled soboro (streusel bread) seemed the order du jour. In welcome news for those who can handle caffeine after lunchtime, the sweet spot stays open until 4pm on weekdays and 5pm at the weekend. @Bricks_roastery – Tyson Beckett, multimedia journalist

11 Auburn St, Takapuna

A selection of goodies in the new Meditaste, Grey Lynn.

Meditaste, Grey Lynn

From the owners of Taste Greece in Browns Bay, Donald Montes and Emily Tsaliagkou, Meditaste is a new Mediterranean fine foods store in the old Huckleberry Farms site in Grey Lynn offering an expanded range from their original store from Greek to broader European, with shelves full of goodies like olive oils, olives, snacks, bread and crackers, organics, and fresh deli items to buy, like cheese, antipasto and Greek dips made on site. “It’s all very exciting – our customers have been begging us for years for a more central location as they don’t like driving all the way out to Browns Bay,” says Donald. “So we’re finally taking the plunge and are thrilled to be expanding our range from Greek products to items from all over the Mediterranean at the same time. That is something that Auckland has been missing for many years, and I believe it is time for someone to take that step.“ The new shop will have a total of 700+ different products imported from Italy, Greece, France, Spain, and the Middle East. Meditaste officially opens on November 30.

403-407 Richmond Road, Grey Lynn, or call (09) 281 5595.

Duck Island, Britomart

Duck Island has a new semi-permanent opening in Britomart’s Pavilions. Taking over what was Maggie Marilyn, the Duck Island store is set to stay for a year, serving 24 flavours like ambrosia, peppermint slice and milk chocolate fudge, as well as vegan options like passionfruit coconut and strawberry, coconut and lime leaf. The Britomart scooperie is light and bright, with polished concrete, floor-to-ceiling windows and Duck Island’s signature pink-tiled counter. In the freezers are pints, ice cream sandwiches and ice cream cakes to take home. Open Thursday to Saturday from 11am until 11pm and Sunday to Wednesday from 11am until 10pm, we’re picturing queues out the door in the summer months.

18 Te Ara Tahuhu Walkway, Britomart Place

Canting.

Cāntīng, Commercial Bay

Restaurateur Nic Watt has a new venture called Cāntīng, a modern Asian restaurant in Commercial Bay, in the site of the old Poni, open seven days, offering a contemporary yum cha and lunch service from midday, Monday through Friday, with weekend yum cha from 11am to 3pm. Nic says the ethos here is “old-world Chinese cuisine meets modern Asian innovation”. Cāntīng will offer a “broadly Chinese” menu, one that tours through the many culinary landscapes of Asia, inspired by Nic’s travels across the region. Cāntīng seats about 120 but will share a focus on conviviality and casual fun. “We’re not traditional, we’re not authentic, we’re certainly not fine dining. We want it to be a place where people can come and enjoy. We do yum cha seven days a week, we’ve got Cāntīng pencils and tick menus [in a nod to] the Hong Kong banquet hall,” says Nic. Helming the kitchen is head chef Tony Chor Fai Lia – Nic calls Tony’s appointment a “fortuitous” one in which the Kiwi Chinese chef isn’t just bringing Nic’s culinary vision to life, but infusing his own history into the menu too. Read the full ‘first look’ story by Tyson Beckett here.

Level 2, Commercial Bay, 7 Queen St

Moreno Cafe & Bakery, Northcote

From some familiar faces in Auckland’s hospo scene, Chino, Demi and Adrian Chilton (ex Burger Burger and Ozone in Grey Lynn), comes Moreno Cafe & Bakery in Northcote. At Moreno, the team is putting Filipino twists on classic cafe fare, crafting “a playful, unique menu of always-delicious dishes and one-of-a-kind baked treats”. The name Moreno is the Spanish-Filipino word for “brown-skinned”, which the owners say represents the “warm, toasty shades of our delicious baked treats”. The weekday morning menu has appealing dishes like the Chickpea “afritada” (a tomato-based Filipino stew) with labneh, poached egg and soft herbs and the Señorita toast, which features banana, chocolate crumb and coconut caramel. Later in the day you can enjoy tamales with shiitake, tomato salsa and sunflower sauce or barbecued chicken with kumara mash and apple “kurat”. The coffee is Ozone. Open Monday to Friday from 6am until 3pm, and Saturday to Sunday from 8am until 3pm.

29 Woodside Ave, Northcote

Olle, Milford

We don’t know too much about Olle yet but it looks like a prime spot for dining-out editor Jesse Mulligan to check out (we can confirm it’s on his radar). Touted as Korean-fusion, Olle is on 52 East Coast Rd in Milford on Auckland’s North Shore (a couple of doors down from now-closed Stanley Ave Wine Bar), with a slick fit-out that pairs dark wooden furniture with textured white concrete walls and glowing paper lantern lights. On the menu is Korean fried chicken, Hawke’s Bay lamb ribs, scallop and crab raviolo and market fish crudo - a true fusion of Italian and Korean with New Zealand produce. Open Wednesday to Friday from 12pm-3pm and 5pm-9pm, Saturday from 11am until 9pm and Sunday from 11am until 6pm. Visit Ollenz.com.

52 East Coast Rd, Milford

Brave Pizza, Grey Lynn

Despite not being formally open, and with no menu or phone number listed on the website, Brave’s pizzas have been popping up on Instagram among those “who know”, with images of piping hot pies dipping into ranch sauce. These delicious-looking slices are the work of Tom Thurston, who is originally from New Zealand, but made a name for himself in Korea where he opened Tom’s Pizza in Donggyo-dong in Seoul in 2018 and quickly grew a reputation for great slices with an American influence. Having worked in kitchens in NZ and London, he learned American flavours and Southern-style barbecue at Linus’ Bama Style BBQ in Korea. Now back in New Zealand, he’s just opened Brave Pizza on Great North Rd in Grey Lynn. Working alongside his brother, the duo favour an America-style pizza, slinging their version of a margherita, and the Poppa, which has jalapeno poppers, and a garlic pizza base with chorizo, cremini mushrooms and truffle cream. Orders are walk-in only at the moment, with one large table inside for seating, plus plans to add some outdoor furniture.

410 Great North Rd, Grey Lynn and follow @brave.pizza for updates.

Alessandra Yanez and Armanda Campana from Mayu, which specialises in Peruvian food. Photo / Johnnie Crawford

269 Parnell, Parnell

The Gaudi-esque yellow building midway up Parnell Rise has been under construction for the past year and is ready to welcome visitors on December 7. The vision of Kevin Harvey, son of Les Harvey (Parnell’s founding father), 269 Parnell Rise is a unique food complex made up of European, Mediterranean and Latin American food vendors that will also host a weekend market in its central courtyard (this just in: Clevedon Oysters will be there every Saturday). It’s set to soft open on December 7, with its first market running from 8am until 1pm. Expect to find vendors serving tapas-sized dishes designed to share in open spaces at communal tables that invite connection, conversation and community, including Mayu (Peruvian), Tambo Eatery (Brazilian) and Aula’s Kitchen. There will also be a bar serving wine and beer at night and coffee during the day. Follow 269 on Instagram or sign up to the website to get updates on vendors.

269 Parnell Rd, Auckland

