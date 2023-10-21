15 Scene-Stealing Scrunchies To Elevate Your Up-Do

Fun, flouncy — and formidable. The scrunchie is as dependable as it is charmingly theatrical.

This year has seen hair accessories become bigger, better, bowier. The more-is-more philosophy has extended to scrunchies, that 90s hair accessory that has recently all but commanded tied-up tresses. To tease in a bit of colour, take a page from local label Penny Sage for a lick of blue tartan, or Sandy Liang, whose ‘flower power’ scrunchie is rendered in a lacey, ultrafeminine dose of red gingham. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson takes her pick of current favourites that offer plenty of room for play.

What to wear now and love forever.

A Short-Sleeved Shirt Is Your Key To Keeping Things Cool. Here Are 20 We Love. It’s time to invest in a summer cover: A button-up you can wear unbuttoned.

15 Pretty Printed Maxi Dresses Just In Time For Warm Weather. It’s the go-everwhere staple that will boldly take you from one summer fete to the next.

Go Long: 12 Full, Sweeping Skirts That Are Perfect With Sandals & A T-Shirt. The new season is in full force — and so are full skirts.

One & Done: 13 Great Jumpsuits You’ll Want To Wear All The Time. Because you can never be over overalls.