Sephora launches the Better Hair Club; Ghd shares its new pink collection with breast cancer survivors; Chloe Zara teams up with The Facialist on a bespoke new scalp treatment; Research by New Zealand body care brand Embodyme debunks the myth of the balancing act; Zelania Skincare is the new local skincare brand to have on your radar.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Sephora launches its Better Hair Club

If stronger, longer, healthier hair is your MO this winter, then there’s something you should know.

Sephora has launched its Better Hair Club, an in-store and online experience that takes the guesswork out of achieving your hair goals.

It’s no secret that healthy hair starts at the root, and the Better Hair Club homes in on the latest innovations that care for the scalp while addressing common concerns such as dandruff, dryness or thinning hair.

From Vegamour’s Gro Hair Serum, $180, to boost hair growth, The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $31, to banish dandruff, or Christophe Robin Hydrating Melting Mask, $57, to restore hydration to thirsty locks, there’s a solution for just about every hair concern.

Join the club in-store by requesting a hair analysis test from one of the Sephora-trained staff, who can then prescribe a haircare routine to suit. Otherwise, start your hair journey online at Sephora.nz.

Special offers abound, so keep your eyes peeled for discounts and deals for a limited time only.

Chloe Zara joins forces with The Facialist

Two of the country’s leading beauty experts have teamed up, launching an ultra-indulgent winter treatment sure to leave skin, scalp and hair looking their best.

Chloe Zara Munro, founder of her eponymous haircare line, has collaborated with The Facialist Ashleigh Scott on an indulgent facial add-on experience. It’s designed to exfoliate away product build-up and then restore hydration to both hair and scalp (exactly what we need during the drying winter months).

The treatment involves a generous application of the Chloe Zara Silk Hair Balm and Hair Oil, which is smoothed on from root to tip and activated using steam from hot towel therapy.

Together, these powerhouse products highlight all the nourishing ingredients needed to stave off a dry, flaky scalp and promote silky, shiny tresses, including cacay seed oil, Kakadu plum, murumuru seed butter, sweet almond oil and aloe vera.

The best part? A heavenly (read: drool-inducing) scalp massage to help soften skin, exfoliate and remove debris, while boosting blood flow to stimulate hair growth.

As The Facialist doesn’t feature salon facilities, the Chloe Zara scalp and hair mask is designed to be worn home for clients to rinse out, before washing and styling hair themselves post-treatment.

The Chloe Zara Scalp Facial is priced at $55 and is available in July and August as an add-on with any facial, massage, F.Sculpt or express treatment. Visit Thefacialist.co.nz for more information or to book.

The Facialist, Shed 16, Cityworks Depot, 90 Wellesley St West, Auckland.

Ghd gifts breast cancer survivors this July

They say charity begins at home, and this year Ghd is marking the 21st year of raising awareness and funds for breast cancer charities worldwide. Ghd will be gifting powder pink versions of its most iconic hot tools to people who have been directly impacted by the disease.

My beautiful and brave mum, Adrienne, being one of them. A survivor in every sense, she’s beaten breast cancer twice. She arrived home to a beautifully presented box with a fondant-pink Ghd Helios hair dryer contained within. She cried when she called me and so did I.

It’s part of Ghd’s Our Pink campaign, which aims to foster conversations among women who have been affected by breast cancer. The campaign video sees five Ghd employees share their stories of how breast cancer has affected them or their loved ones.

2024 marks the 10th anniversary of Ghd supporting the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, with $20 from the sale of every limited-edition pink tool donated towards vital breast cancer research.

All five of Ghd’s hot tools have turned powder pink this month, including its Platinum+ styler, Max styler, Gold styler, Glide hot brush and Helios hair dryer.

Alongside the collection, Ghd has created an informative video on how to self-check your breasts, citing that early detection is key for the best chance at beating the disease. View the video here.

The Ghd fondant pink collection is priced from $290 and is available now from selected salons or online at Ghdhair.com/nz.

Embodyme debunks the “balancing act” myth

Anyone who understands the pressure of juggling work, parenthood and a personal life will know that it is often in a constant state of flux — that the juggle is more of a struggle, or that work/life balance doesn’t really exist.

This, alongside other key findings, were the culmination of research commissioned by Embodyme, the New Zealand bodycare brand that serves to act as a reminder to engage in daily self-care rituals using its selection of premium botanical body oils.

In an independent study of 1000 women surveyed across the country, research revealed that 85% admit to neglecting their personal wellbeing, despite 80% of them acknowledging that self-care is vital to overall health.

New Zealand women spend 16 minutes per day engaging in self-care, but this is often linked to feelings of guilt, the research said.

Overworked and underpaid ... the research also claims that nearly three-quarters of women interviewed acknowledge the majority of their workload is unpaid — 53% of whom feel their contributions are unvalued both in and outside of the home.

Embodyme founder Sarah Reid believes these revelations are a call to action, by taking away the guilt from self-care and repositioning it as a necessity for mental, physical and emotional health, as opposed to a luxury.

“As we were developing Embodyme, it became clear from talking with Kiwi women that many are struggling to engage in self-care due to lack of time, resources and support. Women are very good at nurturing and caring for others — it’s instinctive. But who is looking after them?” she asks.

“I wanted to understand if New Zealand women were actually prioritising their own self-care and if not, how much of an impact that was having on their own feelings of personal wellbeing. After surveying hundreds of women, we can see the toll that the imbalance of paid and unpaid work is having on our country’s primary caregivers — mentally, emotionally and physically.”

Her message is clear: “Our hope is that by showing there are real-life issues surrounding self-care, and that women need more than just a bubble bath to feel nurtured, we can inspire women to prioritise self-care everyday ... It’s time to rally societal support that recognises the needs of women are just as important as the needs of those they care for.”

For more information, visit Embodymedaily.com.

New brand alert: Zelania Skincare

We’re forever on the lookout for brands worthy subbing into our skincare rotations, and locally-made newcomer Zelania has our attention.

Formulated using a blend of bioactive botanical ingredients native to New Zealand, what really makes Zelania stand out is proprietary ingredient Zelven+.

This antioxidant ingredient harnesses the antioxidant power of seven superfruit extracts to boost cellular turnover and stimulate collagen production for skin that’s smoother and firmer.

Unlike most skincare, which uses a water base, Zelania uses lavender hydrosol — a by-product of the distillation process used to extract lavender essential oil from lavender plants.

Find these ingredients (and more) blended into all three of Zelania’s new-to-market skincare, including the Antioxidant Active Day Creme SPF15, $149; Antioxidant Advanced Night Creme, $149; and Antioxidant Delicate Eye Creme, $139.

Ashleigh Cometti is an Auckland-based beauty journalist with more than 12 years’ experience in the industry. After joining the Viva team in 2018 and being appointed beauty editor in 2020, Ash has fine-tuned her skills at sniffing out new fragrance launches, discovering the next generation of talented makeup artists and writing about all things that feed her obsession as a skincare fanatic.

