Beauty Insider: The Internet Is Losing It Over The Ordinary’s New Lip Balm and Clinique’s Black Honey Expansion

Clinique expands its viral Black Honey collection; The Facialist’s two skincare newbies are the perfect antidote to winter dryness; Dr. Jart+ lands at Mecca; Lush responds to consumer feedback with its Shower To The People campaign.

Welcome to Viva’s Beauty Insider, our new weekly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

The Ordinary’s New Lip Balm Has Gone Viral

And it hasn’t even launched yet.

Yes, the internet has lost the plot over The Ordinary’s latest product — its first-ever lip balm known affectionately as “O”.

The balm (proper name being The Squalene + Amino Acids Lip Balm, $16) launches officially on July 2, but was hard launched on the brand’s Instagram account this week.

The response from fans of the brand was overwhelming, with thousands of followers commenting how eager they were to get their hands on the teardrop-shaped tube. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Chic packaging aside, the formula within is said to help combat transepidermal water loss (a symptom of winter) thanks to its blend of squalane and amino acids which offer instant hydration and barrier support to dry or dehydrated lips.

More than this, the salve can be smoothed on to cuticles and dry areas like elbows for on-the-go hydration.

O made its debut at this year’s Paris Fashion Week, where models were prepped backstage at Bianca Saunders using the full suite of The Ordinary products. Order of the day? Hydrated, dewy skin. Yes please.

The Ordinary is available from selected department stores and pharmacies, including Farmers or online at Farmers.co.nz.

Clinique reveals two new Black Honey products

It’s the colour chameleon lipstick that had the beauty world buzzing when it first launched back in the 1971.

After reaching viral status on Tiktok in 2021, Clinique’s Black Honey Almost Lipstick continues to fly off shelves, with one unit sold every three minutes.

Now, Clinique is building on its success by adding two new additions to the universally flattering shade collection, with the launch of the limited-edition High Impact Mascara and Pop Lip & Cheek Oil. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Lend lips a dewy pop of Black Honey colour with the Pop Lip + Cheek Oil, $59, which nourishes lips with its blend of plant-based oils including safflower, jojoba and sunflower seed oils.

Reimagining its best-selling mascara in the iconic Black Honey hue, the new High Impact Mascara, $58, promises buildable volume, coating every lash in its lengthening and separating formula. Plus it’s gentle enough for those with sensitive eyes or contact lens wearers.

The new limited-edition Black Honey collection is available from Mecca and Clinique.co.nz from July 2, and from selected department stores and pharmacies including Life Pharmacy from July 14.

Lush launches shower gels in fan-favourite scents

Not one to shy away from feedback, Lush put it to their loyal customers to find out what they wanted more of.

The vote was unanimous — bring back the best scents! In response, Lush has revealed a six-strong collection of limited-edition shower gels in its most viral fragrances, including its buttery gourmand Let The Good Times Roll and ultimate “clean-girl scent”, Super Milk.

Under the aptly-titled Shower To The People collection, there’s a shower gel sure to appeal to every preference — from the soothing scent of lavender, honey and vanilla in American Cream; fruity notes of apricots and cranberries in Sultana; the verdant blend of rosewood and cypress of Guardian Of The Forest; or the chocolate and clove-spiked sensuality of Skinny Dip.

Priced from $36, Lush’s Shower To The People collection is available exclusively on the Lush app and online at Lush.com from tomorrow (June 28).

The Facialist reveals two new skincare heroes

Doubling her skincare offering from two products to four, The Facialist’s Ashleigh Scott has revealed the latest additions to be added to her coterie of plant-powered, science-backed skincare.

Alongside existing products like the Super Skin Cleansing Oil and Glow Facial Oil, the two newbies are designed offer skincare aficionados a complete four-step skincare range which prioritises skin health, radiance and hydration.

The new Perfect Cream, $85, is a twice-daily moisturiser which nourishes, protects and brightens skin with a potent combination of niacinamide, prebiotics, jojoba, ceramides, bakuchiol and more. It delivers hydration deep into the epidermis (exactly what we need this winter), providing long-lasting hydration while boosting skin texture and tone.

“We didn’t compromise; Perfect Cream has everything you need from a moisturiser,” Ashleigh says. “It is hydrating without feeling heavy, nourishing, plumping, and brimming with naturally active ingredients that work to even skin tone and texture. It truly is the perfect cream.”

Meanwhile, Super Serum, $89, looks to a blend of powerful botanicals including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, prebiotics, vitamin and antioxidants, to plump, brighten and hydrate skin.

“Super Serum is a true overachiever in any skincare routine,” says Ashleigh. “A little goes a long way in transforming a dull, lacklustre complexion into a dewy and radiant one. It doubles down on results when partnered with the Perfect Cream.”

Available now from The Facialist, Shed 16/3 90 Wellesley St West, City Works Depot, as well as from selected retail partners, or online at Thefacialist.co.nz.

Dr. Jart+ enters Mecca

Even if you’re not a regular user of Korean skincare, chances are you would have heard of Dr. Jart+.

Now, the best-selling skincare line is landing at Mecca, perfectly timed to restore sensitised skin or an impaired skin barrier in the throes of winter.

The complete range is now available in all Mecca stores or online at Mecca.com, including the cult-favourite Cicapair range which helps to reduce redness and irritation, restoring skin to its hydrated and plump best once more; Ceramidin range to deeply moisture and nourish skin; and the Vital Hydra Solution to flood skin with instant, long-lasting hydration.

Our pick? Try the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Colour Correcting Treatment, $86, to neutralise redness before applying makeup.