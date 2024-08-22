Dries Van Noten’s covetable makeup collection is now available in Aotearoa; Hairstylists gather to celebrate the launch of Natalie Ann Haircare; Dyson reveals two new innovations sure to revolutionise styling; Makeup artist Sarika Patel hosts a free shade-matching masterclass.

Dries Van Noten Beauty is coming to Mecca

It’s been almost two years since Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten launched his eponymous beauty collection, and now his selection of covetable fragrances, makeup, body care and beauty accessories will be available from Mecca from August 27.

Acting as an extension of the designer’s exploration of colour and texture, Dries Van Noten Beauty celebrates impossible combinations with products befitting a museum over a makeup bag.

All 10 genderless scents were composed by different perfumers, each a different take on traditional floral fragrances.

Before they began composing, Dries invited them to find inspiration while wandering his sprawling garden at his 19th-century estate in Antwerp.

Lipsticks run the gamut from butter-soft matte to luminous satins, alongside five sheer options for everyday wear.

Every piece of wearable art tells a story through a juxtaposition of materials, patterns and textures, an unexpected fusion of art, beauty and creativity.

Dries Van Noten underpins the importance of ethical sourcing and sustainability by enforcing best practice standards like upcycling fabrics from previous fashion collections to create drawstring pouches in which to house its fragrances, or designing refillable lipstick bullets crafted from renewable materials.

Available exclusively from Mecca or Meccabeauty.co.nz.

Inside Natalie Anne Hair’s styling session

On Sunday, a handful of the country’s top hair styling talent gathered at a private event space on Karangahape Rd to celebrate the launch of Natalie Anne Haircare in New Zealand.

Hosted by Morph Haircare, guests included award-winning hairstylist and Dyson ambassador Michael Beel, who demonstrated a tousled, beachy texture using a selection of Natalie Anne Haircare products.

Amanda Preston, Andrew Cobeldick and Joshua Scott also took to the stage to showcase the versatility of the range — creating everything from sleek and polished up-dos to voluminous waves.

Originating from Australia, the celebrity stylist has amassed close to half a million followers on Instagram, with her brand loyalists spanning from industry insiders, red carpet regulars and at-home hair enthusiasts alike.

The Natalie Anne Hair range is cruelty-free, vegan and made in Australia, with key ingredients like sweet almond oil, omega-3 fatty acids, hemp seed oil and sea kelp to nourish, protect and fortify hair.

Natalie Anne Hair is available for wholesale orders now via orders@morphhaircare.co.nz (or expect to see it popping up at salons across the country very soon!).

Dyson's new hair care serums are powered by oyster mushrooms. Photo / Supplied

Dyson unveils two new hair care innovations

It’s been a very busy month for Dyson, which has launched not one but two new hair styling innovations.

The first signals a sharp pivot for the brand, which has historically stayed true to its science-driven roots by regularly innovating in the tech space — developing a suite of styling devices which use air (not heat) to blow dry, straighten, smooth and curl hair.

After a decade of investment into hair science and health, Dyson is broadening its reach with two new hair care serums — one to use before styling and one to use after.

The launch marks the first time the brand has ventured into the hair styling product category, with each serum said to offer long-lasting and flexible hold to hair.

Both are powered by namesake ingredient chitosan, a macro-molecule derived from oyster mushrooms, giving the fungi its shape (and therefore Dyson its flexible hold). It’s said the range harnesses the power of up to eight oyster mushrooms in every bottle.

Unlike other hair styling products, which look to polymers to ensure long-lasting hold, Dyson developed its Triodetic technology to disperses flexible bonds to hair, minus stickiness, brittleness or crunch.

Designed for use on damp, towel-dried hair before styling, the Chitosan Pre-Style Cream contains conditioning ingredients to help banish frizz and boost shine, and transforms from a cream to a serum as it’s worked into hair. Dyson acknowledges that no two heads of hair are the same, and as such has released four variations to select from, depending on your hair type: Straight To Wavy with light conditioning, Straight To Wavy with rich conditioning, Curly to Coily with light conditioning and Curly to coily with rich conditioning.

Acting as the perfect finishing touch to any dry, styled hair, the Chitosan Post-Style Cream helps to add definition and shine to hair, while a cocktail of hyaluronic acid and amino acids help to fend off humidity and repair any signs of surface damage.

The new Dyson Chitosan styling range is priced at $99 each, with refills available for $89. Available from August 23 from Dyson.co.nz, the Westfield Albany Dyson pop-up store and coming soon to Mecca.

The new Dyson Airstrait is the latest styling tool to be revealed by the brand. Photo / Supplied

It’s the latest launch in a slew of wet-to-dry stylers, and Dyson’s new Airstrait promises to straighten multiple hair types from wet, minus hot plates or heat damage.

The tool, which has already launched overseas and been awarded with Time magazine’s 2023 Best Invention Award, harnesses the power of airflow to dry and straighten hair at the same time.

Designed to simplify routines, the Dyson Airstrait combines three steps in one — drying, smoothing and straightening — to create a naturally straight style without breaking or damaging hair.

Rather than achieve poker straight tresses, Dyson’s newest offering achieves a more relaxed, natural-looking version of straight hair, leaving it smooth and shiny with reduced frizz and flyaways.

The new Dyson Airstrait is priced at $799 and is available now from Dyson.co.nz.

Attend a free makeup masterclass

Freelance makeup artist Sarika Patel recently introduced a suite of services to help those with deeper complexions discover their perfect foundation shade.

Fed up with clients wasting money on formulas that made their skin appear pale or ashy, Sarika’s personalised shopping experiences aim to cut through the noise by offering clients an opportunity to shop, swatch and learn from the shade matching specialist.

Now, Sarika is offering everyone with a South Asian skin tone the chance to find their match with a free shade 60-minute shade-matching masterclass next Tuesday (August 27).

Going live from 6pm onwards, the online training course will cover three key topics of interest: common shade-matching mistakes (and what to do instead); how to get makeup to match skin without changing the overall look; and how to stop wasting money by correctly shade matching any skin tone.

For more information or for the link to the online session, visit Sarika’s Instagram page (@ssarika).



