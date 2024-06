For those Americans hoping to see Donald Trump locked up, this photo may serve as wishful thinking. Two days after being convicted on 34 felony charges in New York, Trump sat ringside at a UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) cage fighting event in New Jersey. He was cheered making his entrance to Newark’s Prudential Center and shared handshakes and selfies with the tournament’s winners, some of whom pledged to donate to his campaign.

His UFC excursion had another purpose – it was Trump’s first video on his new account on TikTok, the video-sharing app he once tried to ban while in the White House. “That was a good walk-on, right?” he asked the camera after finding his seat.