10 things we learnt from listener.co.nz stories this week

1. Politics: The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care says based on the estimated number of people abused and neglected in care between 1950 and 2019, the total cost is estimated to be between $96 billion and $217b.” To put that into perspective, in 2024, expenditure for the entire government was $180b, writes Danyl McLauchlan in his weekly politics column.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Minister for the Crown Response Unit of the Royal Commission Inquiry into Abuse in Care, Erica Stanford, during the release of The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care report. Photo / Getty Images

2. World: A once-forgotten wartime airbase just outside the Northern Territory town of Katherine is now being readied for possible superpower conflict. The US is spending much of the A$3.5 billion that is turning the Outback base into a spearhead should war between China and the US and its allies erupt. You can find out more about how Australia’s outback is becoming the US’s frontline here.

US Marines disembark a V-22 Osprey on a training exercise near Townsville, Australia. (Photo / Getty Images)

3. Politics: Whenever a new government takes office, there’s inevitably a wave of change as it seeks to put its stamp on the country. But the changes made by the National-led coalition in its first 12 months go way beyond what any other administration has done for at least 40 years – you have to go back to Roger Douglas’s neoliberal revolution of the mid-1980s to find a precedent. See what has been repealed, rolled back, removed and revised here.

Can the Coalition's rush of policy reversals give it the NZ it wants? (Image / Getty, Listener illustration)

4. Business & enterprise: If you are a Sky pay TV satellite customer or use a satellite dish to access Freeview channels, there’s a lot riding on a big technical change coming in the New Year. The Optus D2 satellite, one of the key satellites serving up satellite TV services to New Zealand, is coming to the end of its life. Here’s what SKY TV is doing about it.

To try to minimise any disruption, Sky TV is speeding up the rollout of its new internet-connected Sky Box and IP-only Sky Pod. Photo / Getty Images

5. Health: Broccoli can retain 60% of its vitamin C content after languishing in a fridge for more than a month. Nutrient losses in the fridge vary between vegetables, but the right storage conditions will help. Learn more about these here.

Nutrient losses in the fridge vary between veges, but the right storage conditions will help. Photo / Getty Images

6. Books: Mt Erebus was named after the HMS Erebus, which took part in the Ross expedition of 1839 – 1843. Led by James Clark Ross, it discovered the ice shelf and explored the sea that now bears his name. In Greek mythology, Erebus was one of the primordial deities born out of the void of Chaos. After visiting Erebus, writer Matt Vance can well believe it. He tells about his visits here.

November 28 marks the 45th anniversary of the Erebus disaster. Matt Vance recounts journeys to the icy wasteland, including one with family representatives of those who died. Photo / Getty Images

7. Life: A survey of young persons’ slang by decade during the past 100 years shows that of the many words that enter the language this way, some find a permanent home in the lexicon. You can find out which words have endured here.

Photo / Getty Images / Listener graphic

8. Culture: Papakura Museum, in South Auckland, is hanging on to a pottle of honey made by a local lad. Why? Because that local lad was Sir Edmund Hillary, the beekeeper turned conqueror of Mt Everest. Read about it here.

Before he conquered Everest, Sir Edmund Hillary was a South Auckland beekeeper. Photo / supplied

9. Entertainment: Sir Bob Geldof – of Band Aid and Live Aid fame – was the only international act to turn up to play at 1988′s Neon Picnic rock festival. When it all fell through, he joined forces with then-mayor of Waitematā City Tim Shadbolt to organise a make-good concert. Sir Bob visits New Zealand in March, 2025.

Geldof is coming to NZ for a one-man show. Photo / Getty Images

10. Health: Medium or hard toothbrushes are great for cleaning your jewellery or the corners of the shower, but not that great for your teeth, according to Amanda Johnston, president of the New Zealand Dental Association. Johnson advises using a soft brush or an electric toothbrush that is easier to manoeuvre around the mouth. Find out more here.

The minerals in our tooth enamel are breaking down and repairing all the time. Photo / Getty Images