Home / The Listener / Life

That slaps: A guide to understanding what your teenager is talking about

By
New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

If you’re a teenage girl, potentially the most embarrassing thing in your life is your father. Especially if he is a thirsty cheug who ends up being cringe with your squad by using your slang. No cap. See? So mid.

Take, for instance, the case of Year 10 student and 14-year-old influencer Sienna Boyce, whose broadcaster father Ben has taken her, in the company of her sister Indie, 12, beyond viral. At the time of writing, a clip of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

100 years of attitude

Save

Latest from The Listener