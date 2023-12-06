Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Little at Large: English is a linguistic mongrel, born out of various waves of invasion and colonisation of England itself

4 mins to read
Watch your words: Language has specific forms of knowledge or ways of looking at the world within it. Photo / Getty Images

Watch your words: Language has specific forms of knowledge or ways of looking at the world within it. Photo / Getty Images

Cocky, smug, overweening – it is lucky that English is such a profligate tongue, with so many words available to describe subtle shades of meaning for various things, in this case its sense of superiority

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener