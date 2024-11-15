Home / The Listener / Entertainment

In the name of Bob: The 40th anniversary of Band Aid and Live Aid

Russell Baillie
By
Russell Baillie
Arts & entertainment editor
10 mins to read

Today, Bob Geldof is grinning his way through a day of media – or, in his words, “promo bollocks” – from a Melbourne hotel room. He mock-grumbles he’s already exhausted by it. But he’s talking up a storm from the moment his face, framed by a wild thatch of white hair and beard, and a definite look of mischief in his eyes, appears on Zoom. He’s soon delivering sweary anecdotes, well, for Africa.

It’s all in aid of a one-man

