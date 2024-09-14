Advertisement
Entertainment

American music icon: “I’m so happy that people still play guitars and make loud music...”

Russell Baillie
By
Entertainment & arts editor·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read
Bob Mould: “I’m really proud of my work and I guess it takes those moments where I have to do the inventory to appreciate it.” Photo / Granary Music

After a music career of more than four decades, Bob Mould has earned a lot of titles – gay advocate, cult figure, punk-rock lifer, guitar hero, folk singer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, who, like

