Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

A multitude of synths: Thompson Twins, OMD talk 80s nostalgia & NZ tour

12 minutes to read
By Russell Baillie

Touring here this summer, the frontmen of Thompson Twins and Orchestra Manoeuvres in the Dark chat about the dayglo good old days.

When the Thompson Twins conquered America in the mid-1980s, they took Orchestral Manoeuvres

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener