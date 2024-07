It was Coldplay’s record-breaking fifth headline slot at Glastonbury, on the fourth night of Britain’s best-known music festival, which this year attracted more than 200,000 punters. It’s estimated more than half of them were in front of the Pyramid Stage for the English band on the Saturday night – some of whom might actually have seen Chris Martin and his colleagues as their show turned the paddocks of Somerset’s Worthy Farm into a wonderland of glowing wristbands, confetti, flags and fireworks. The Glastonbury set was part of a world tour which began in March 2022 and ends with a three-night stand at Auckland’s Eden Park in November.