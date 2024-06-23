Olympians show off Paris attractions as they’ve never been seen before

French tennis player Diane Parry poses inside La Salle Ovale Richelieu, the famous oval reading room that is part of the National Library of France in Paris. No, no librarians were alarmed in the takingof this photo. It’s part of a series on French athletes taken in Parisian locations to promote the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which start on July 26. That’s just a few weeks after France goes to the polls in the snap election called by President Emmanuel Macron.
Below are more Parisian images, which include BMX riders in art galleries, long jumpers in chapels, swimmers in fountains, and a taekwondoin in a garden. It might just be one of the cleverest, and most stunning, tourism marketing campaigns seen in a long time.