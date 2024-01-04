Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

The Bigger Picture: The Storm

Quick Read
US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

As the calendar flips over to an election year in the US, January 6 also marks the third anniversary of the storming of the Capitol building by supporters of the defeated Donald Trump.

Thinking they

Latest from The Listener