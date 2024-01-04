The Bigger Picture: The Storm

US President Donald Trumps supporters gather outside the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Photo / Getty Images

As the calendar flips over to an election year in the US, January 6 also marks the third anniversary of the storming of the Capitol building by supporters of the defeated Donald Trump.

Thinking they were acting at Trump’s behest, the rioters hoped to stop the Congressional certification of the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

Among the 140 or so police officers assaulted, one, who had been pepper-sprayed, died the day after from a series of strokes, and four later committed suicide.

One of the rioters was shot dead by police, two died of heart attack or stroke, and another of an amphetamine overdose. The rioters caused an estimated $US1.5 million in damage to the Capitol building. The attack lasted for four hours. Its echoes continue to reverberate.