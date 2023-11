Springboks half-back Faf de Klerk. Photo / Adam Pretty/World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images

As you can see, winning – or indeed losing – the Rugby World Cup shouldn’t be taken too seriously. Springboks half-back Faf de Klerk has now been in two Rugby World Cup-winning teams. Each time he has won it, he has posed in his South African flag budgie smugglers. It’s just something he does – not because he lost a bet or because he wants to be more annoying in the sheds than he is on the field. Because, as anyone who has seen him play knows, that’s just not possible.