Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment
Listener

Going to an 80s gig this summer? How to rock the look

4 minutes to read
By Kirsty Cameron

Being a true fan of a band you love is a form of cos-play and for some, they’ve never left the look they glommed onto at a formative age: Lemmy from Motörhead remains influential on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener