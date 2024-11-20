Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

Six things your dentist wishes you wouldn’t do

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
The minerals in our tooth enamel are breaking down and repairing all the time. Photo / Getty Images

The minerals in our tooth enamel are breaking down and repairing all the time. Photo / Getty Images

Sip on sports drinks

They are marketed as good for your health, but dentists say otherwise. Sports drinks are high in sugar and generally high in acid, too. Constantly sipping on them or other sweet beverages is what does the most damage to teeth.

“It takes about 20 minutes for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener