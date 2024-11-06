Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Health

Faster, smarter, safer: How new technology is changing prostate cancer care

Nicky Pellegrino
By
Health writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Improved testing means the number of Kiwi men being diagnosed with prostate cancer is increasing, but the good news is that improvements in treatments mean the death rate is dropping. Photo / Getty Images

Quality of life for men with prostate cancer is improving, thanks to faster treatment with fewer side effects.

About 4000 New Zealanders are diagnosed each year with cancer of the prostate, a small gland located deep inside the groin. This is more likely to develop as men get older and

Save

