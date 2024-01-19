SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Health
Listener

Health shocks of middle-aged men: How to look after your ‘nuts & bolts’

10 minutes to read
By Donna Chisholm

From the archives: Veteran sports journalist and broadcaster Phil Gifford switched codes when he published his health guide for men. As Donna Chisholm reports in this archive piece from 2017, he’s well qualified for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener