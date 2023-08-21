Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Health

The health risks of roasting and toasting food

By Jennifer Bowden
4 mins to read
Eaten only occasionally, sesame seeds will not contribute much to an overall acrylamide load. Photo / Getty Images

Eaten only occasionally, sesame seeds will not contribute much to an overall acrylamide load. Photo / Getty Images

Question: Do the potential dangers to health resulting from eating roasted nuts also occur with roasted seeds? I am particularly concerned about roasted sesame seeds.

Answer: Nuts and seeds are small but mighty; packed with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener